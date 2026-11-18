Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 (OUT) Today: Download Hall Ticket PDF at ssbodisha.ac.in
SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: SSB will release the Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 by today, November 18, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who appear for the CBT exam can download their hall ticket PDF from the direct link given in this article.
Key Points
- Odisha SSB Junior Assistant & Clerk Admit Card 2026 released Nov 18, 2026.
- Download admit card from ssbodisha.ac.in using login; mandatory for exam.
- Exams for 883 vacancies are scheduled for Nov 21, 23, 25, 27 & Dec 1, 2, 2026.
SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Board (SSB) will release the Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 today, November 18, 2026, on its official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. All candidates who have applied for the Junior Assistant post can download their hall ticket PDF online. The admit card is a must-have document for the exam, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without it. To download it, applicants need to log in with their credentials. In this article, we have shared the direct download link, step-by-step download process, and important details and instructions mentioned on the SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026.
SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The State Selection Board, Odisha, will release the admit card for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk recruitment exam. The table below gives the key details in one place, so candidates can check the dates and exam mode quickly before downloading their hall ticket.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha
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Department
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Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha
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Post Name
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Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk (Group-C Posts)
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Advertisement Number
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01/2026 (Dated 09.03.2026)
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Total Vacancies
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883(Junior Assistant: 534 | Junior Clerk: 349)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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City Intimation Slip Release
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16 November 2026 (from 8:00 PM)
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Admit Card / Hall Ticket Release
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18 November 2026 at 8:00 PM(Today)
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Exam Dates
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21, 23, 25, 27 November and 1, 2 December 2026
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Shift Timings
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Three shifts each day:
• Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
• Shift 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
• Shift 3: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
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Selection Process
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Written Examination (CBT), Computer Skill Test, and Document Verification
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Login Details Required
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Application / Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Official Website
Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
The State Selection Board, Odisha, will release the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk admit card today, November 18, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket PDF using the link given below. The admit card is activated through a login window, so applicants should keep their login details ready before they begin.
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SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
Steps to Download Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below and keep their login details ready. The hall ticket is available only on the official website, so applicants should avoid third-party links.
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Visit the official website of SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in.
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On the homepage, open the announcement section for Advertisement No. 01/2026.
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Click the link for "SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026".
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Enter the required login credentials on the login page.
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Submit the details, and the admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, then download the PDF and take a clear printout.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. If any detail on the hall ticket is wrong, candidates should contact the board before the exam.
Also Check: SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Clerk Cut Off 2026: Check Previous Year Qualifying Marks Category-wise
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com