SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Board (SSB) will release the Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 today, November 18, 2026, on its official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. All candidates who have applied for the Junior Assistant post can download their hall ticket PDF online. The admit card is a must-have document for the exam, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without it. To download it, applicants need to log in with their credentials. In this article, we have shared the direct download link, step-by-step download process, and important details and instructions mentioned on the SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026.

SSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The State Selection Board, Odisha, will release the admit card for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk recruitment exam. The table below gives the key details in one place, so candidates can check the dates and exam mode quickly before downloading their hall ticket.