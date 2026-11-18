The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Constable Recruitment 2026 notification on November 17, 2026. Candidates preparing for the recruitment examination should understand the selection process, examination pattern and syllabus before beginning their preparation. The written examination syllabus covers General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Studies, and Uttarakhand Related Knowledge. Each section tests different skills, including language knowledge, reasoning ability, awareness of national and international events, and knowledge of Uttarakhand's history, geography and culture. The examination carries a total of 100 marks. Candidates should prepare all three sections because General Studies and Uttarakhand-related topics together account for 80 marks.

UKSSSC Constable Exam Pattern 2026 The examination pattern and marks distribution are given below. Particulars Details Recruiting body Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission Examination UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026 Total marks 100 Exam duration 2 hours Question type Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) Exam mode Offline General Hindi 20 marks General Knowledge and General Studies 40 marks Uttarakhand Related Knowledge 40 marks Negative marking 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer UKSSSC Constable Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The syllabus is divided into three parts. Here is the complete topic-wise breakdown. Part 1: General Hindi – 20 Marks This section tests candidates' understanding of Hindi grammar, vocabulary, literature, writing and language usage. Unit Topics Covered Language and Dialects Types of language, development of Hindi, official language (Rajbhasha), Hindi dialects and Uttarakhand dialects such as Kumaoni, Garhwali and Jaunsari Script and Alphabet Development of Devanagari script, its merits and limitations, languages written in Devanagari, vowels, consonants and Hindi numerals Spelling and Punctuation Correct and incorrect spellings, Shuddh-Ashuddh words and punctuation marks Word Structure Letters, syllables, prefixes, suffixes, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, verbs, gender, number, person, tense and case Vocabulary Tatsam, Tadbhav, Deshaj and foreign-origin words, singular-plural, antonyms, synonyms and one-word substitutions Sandhi Vowel Sandhi and Consonant Sandhi, including their rules and examples Sentences and Idioms Meaning and types of sentences, sentence correction, idioms and proverbs Letter Writing Official noting, drafting, press releases and government or semi-government correspondence Mass Media and Computing Newspapers, magazines, radio, television and basic Hindi computing, including fonts, typing and page layout Hindi Literature Major prose and poetry writers included in Uttarakhand Board and NCERT Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi

Part 2: General Knowledge and General Studies – 40 Marks This section covers reasoning, history, geography, Indian polity, economy, current affairs and basic computer knowledge. Subject Topics Covered General Intelligence and Reasoning Verbal reasoning, number and letter series, analogy, classification, coding-decoding, directions, blood relations, ranking, seating arrangements, syllogism and mathematical operations. Non-verbal reasoning includes mirror images, water images, paper folding, paper cutting, figure completion and embedded figures History Ancient and medieval Indian history, Indus Valley Civilisation, Vedic period, Buddhism, Jainism, Mauryan and Gupta empires, Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire, Bhakti and Sufi movements, European arrival in India, Revolt of 1857, social reforms, Gandhian movements and Indian independence. World history includes the French, Industrial and Russian revolutions and both World Wars Geography Solar system, Earth's structure, atmosphere, climate, oceans, mountains, rivers and continents. Indian geography includes physical divisions, rivers, monsoon, soils, forests, agriculture, minerals, industries and transport Political Science (Polity) Constitution-making, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties, Parliament, President, Prime Minister, Supreme Court, State Legislature, Governor, Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies Economy and Current Affairs National income, poverty, unemployment, NITI Aayog, Five-Year Plans, banking, monetary policy, Union Budget and government schemes. Current affairs include state, national and international events, awards, sports, summits and science and technology Fundamentals of Computers Computer architecture, input and output devices, memory, operating systems, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet, networking, email and cybersecurity

Part 3: Uttarakhand Related Knowledge – 40 Marks This section focuses on the state's geography, history, economy, culture, environment and administration. Unit Topics Covered Geographical Profile Location, boundaries, Himalayas, Shivaliks, Bhabar, Terai, mountain peaks, passes, glaciers, rivers, lakes, climate, forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries History of Uttarakhand Prehistoric sources, ancient tribes such as Kuninda and Kulind, Katyuri, Chand and Panwar dynasties, Gorkha and British rule, freedom struggle, Coolie Begar, Dola-Palki, Chipko Movement and statehood movement Water Resources and Irrigation Major rivers, traditional water sources such as Naula, Dhara and Khal, canals, tube wells, hydroelectric and river valley projects Economy and Resources Agriculture, horticulture, major crops, animal husbandry, cottage industries, minerals, tourism and migration-related issues (Palayan) Culture and Social System Tharu, Jaunsari, Bhotia, Buksa and Raji tribes, folk dances, songs, musical instruments, fairs, festivals, temples, Char Dham pilgrimage, traditional clothes and ornaments Education, Environment and Administration Educational and research institutions, landslides, earthquakes, cloudbursts, disaster management, state administrative structure and Uttarakhand government schemes

UKSSSC Constable Syllabus 2026: Marks Distribution Candidates can use this table to understand the importance of each section. Section Total Marks Weightage General Hindi 20 20% General Knowledge and General Studies 40 40% Uttarakhand Related Knowledge 40 40% Total 100 100% How to Prepare for UKSSSC Constable Exam 2026? Candidates should prepare a timetable covering all three sections. For General Hindi, they should practise grammar, vocabulary, sentence correction and writing. General Studies preparation should include reasoning questions, Indian history, geography, polity, economy and current affairs. For Uttarakhand GK, candidates should pay special attention to the state's history, geographical features, folk culture, important movements, rivers, government schemes and environmental issues.