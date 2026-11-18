UP Government Holiday List 2027 Released: Check Public and Restricted Holidays in Uttar Pradesh
UP Government Holiday List 2027 has been released. Check the complete list of public and restricted holidays in Uttar Pradesh, including Holi, Diwali, Eid and other festivals. Check the complete list below.
Key Points
- The UP Government released its 2027 holiday list on November 17, 2026.
- The 2027 list includes 26 public holidays and 27 restricted holidays.
- Banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries will be closed on April 1, 2027.
The Uttar Pradesh government has released the UP Government Holiday List 2027 for the government offices across the state. The holiday calendar was issued on November 17, 2027, 2026, by the General Administration Department. This holiday list includes public holidays, restricted holidays and additional holidays for the upcoming year, that is 2027. As per the official notification, the state government has declared around 26 public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1818. Additionally, 27 restricted holidays have also been announced for 2027. An extra public holiday will also be observed on October 15 on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
Government employees and residents can check the complete UP Holiday Calendar 2027 to plan their leaves, travel and other activities in advance.
UP Government Holiday List 2027 Download PDF
The government holiday list for 2027 for the state of Uttar Pradesh has been released in the PDF format. Government Employees can download the complete UP Government holiday list from the official holiday PDF which has been provided below for the candidates:-
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UP Government Holiday List 2027
Uttar Pradesh Government Holiday List 2027
The 2027 holiday calendar includes leaves for important festivals and national occasions such as Republic Day, Holi, Eid, Independence Day, Dussehra and Diwali. Some of the important public holidays in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 are as follows:-
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Date
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Day
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Occasion or Festival
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January 14, 2027
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Thursday
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Makar Sankranti
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January 26, 2027
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Tuesday
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Republic Day
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February 20, 2027
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Saturday
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Sant Ravidas Jayanti
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March 6, 2027
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Saturday
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Maha Shivratri
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March 10, 2027
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Wednesday
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Eid-Ul-Fitr
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March 22, 2027
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Monday
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Holika Dahan
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March 23, 2027
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Tuesday
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Holi
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March 28, 2027
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Friday
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Good Friday
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April 14, 2027
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Wednesday
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Dr. B.R. Amedkar Jayanti
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April 15, 2027
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Thursday
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Ram Navami
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April 19, 2027
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Monday
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Mahavir Jayanti
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May 17, 2027
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Monday
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Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
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May 20, 2027
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Thursday
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Buddha Purnima
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June 16, 2027
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Wednesday
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Muharram
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August 15, 2027
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Sunday
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Independence Day and Eid-e-Milad
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August 17, 2027
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Tuesday
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Rakshabandhan
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August 24, 2027
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Tuesday
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Janmashtami
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October 2, 2027
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Satruday
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Gandhi Jayanti
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October 8, 2027
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Friday
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Dussehra (Mahanavami)
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October 9, 2027
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Saturday
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Vijayadashmi
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October 15, 2027
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Friday
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
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October 29, 2027
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Friday
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Diwali
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October 30, 2027
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Saturday
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Govardhan Puja
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October 31, 2027
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Sunday
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Bhai Dooj
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November 14, 2027
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Sunday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti
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December 12, 2027
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Sunday
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Hazrat ALi’s Birthday
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December 25, 2027
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Saturday
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Christmas
Also check, UP Government Holiday List 2026
UP Restricted Holidays 2027 Important Dates
Apart from the public holidays, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced 27 restricted holidays. These holidays allow eligible employees to choose holidays according to the applicable government rules. Some of the important restricted holidays include the following days:-
- January 1, 2027 for New Year
- February 11, 2027 for Basant Panchami
- March 5, 2027 for Jamat-ul-vida
- March 24, 2027 for Holi
- April 7, 2027 for Cheti Chand
- May 8, 2027 for Parshuram Jayanti
- July 25, 2027 for Hartalika Teej
- September 14, 2027 for Anant Chaturdashi
- September 17, 2027 for Vishwakarma Puja
- October 28, 2027 Narak Chaturdashi
- November 4, 2027 for Chhath Puja
- November 16, 2027 for Veeranga Uda Devi Martyrdom Day
- December 23, 2027 for Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti
- December 24, 2027 for Christmas Eve
Also check, UP Government Jobs New Rules: FIR, Criminal Cases and New Character Verification Rules Explained
Important Instructions for the Government Employees of Uttar Pradesh
The government has also issued some additional instructions along with the UP Government Holiday Calendar 2027. These instructions are as follows:-
- District Magistrates can declare up to three local holidays in their respective districts.
- Banks will remain closed on April 1, 2027, due to annual account closing. This holiday applies to banks, treasuroies and sub-treasuries.
- If two festivals or important occasions fall on the same date, no additional compensatory public holiday wull be declared.
- Dates of festivals dependent on the sighting of the moon may change according to local observations.
Employees are advised to check the official notification for complete details about public and restricted holidays before planning their leave.
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