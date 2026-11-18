Key Points The UP Government released its 2027 holiday list on November 17, 2026.

The 2027 list includes 26 public holidays and 27 restricted holidays.

Banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries will be closed on April 1, 2027.

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the UP Government Holiday List 2027 for the government offices across the state. The holiday calendar was issued on November 17, 2027, 2026, by the General Administration Department. This holiday list includes public holidays, restricted holidays and additional holidays for the upcoming year, that is 2027. As per the official notification, the state government has declared around 26 public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1818. Additionally, 27 restricted holidays have also been announced for 2027. An extra public holiday will also be observed on October 15 on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Government employees and residents can check the complete UP Holiday Calendar 2027 to plan their leaves, travel and other activities in advance.

UP Government Holiday List 2027 Download PDF The government holiday list for 2027 for the state of Uttar Pradesh has been released in the PDF format. Government Employees can download the complete UP Government holiday list from the official holiday PDF which has been provided below for the candidates:- UP Government Holiday List 2027 Download PDF Uttar Pradesh Government Holiday List 2027 The 2027 holiday calendar includes leaves for important festivals and national occasions such as Republic Day, Holi, Eid, Independence Day, Dussehra and Diwali. Some of the important public holidays in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 are as follows:- Date Day Occasion or Festival January 14, 2027 Thursday Makar Sankranti January 26, 2027 Tuesday Republic Day February 20, 2027 Saturday Sant Ravidas Jayanti March 6, 2027 Saturday Maha Shivratri March 10, 2027 Wednesday Eid-Ul-Fitr March 22, 2027 Monday Holika Dahan March 23, 2027 Tuesday Holi March 28, 2027 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2027 Wednesday Dr. B.R. Amedkar Jayanti April 15, 2027 Thursday Ram Navami April 19, 2027 Monday Mahavir Jayanti May 17, 2027 Monday Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) May 20, 2027 Thursday Buddha Purnima June 16, 2027 Wednesday Muharram August 15, 2027 Sunday Independence Day and Eid-e-Milad August 17, 2027 Tuesday Rakshabandhan August 24, 2027 Tuesday Janmashtami October 2, 2027 Satruday Gandhi Jayanti October 8, 2027 Friday Dussehra (Mahanavami) October 9, 2027 Saturday Vijayadashmi October 15, 2027 Friday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 29, 2027 Friday Diwali October 30, 2027 Saturday Govardhan Puja October 31, 2027 Sunday Bhai Dooj November 14, 2027 Sunday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 12, 2027 Sunday Hazrat ALi’s Birthday December 25, 2027 Saturday Christmas

Also check, UP Government Holiday List 2026 UP Restricted Holidays 2027 Important Dates Apart from the public holidays, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced 27 restricted holidays. These holidays allow eligible employees to choose holidays according to the applicable government rules. Some of the important restricted holidays include the following days:- January 1, 2027 for New Year

February 11, 2027 for Basant Panchami

March 5, 2027 for Jamat-ul-vida

March 24, 2027 for Holi

April 7, 2027 for Cheti Chand

May 8, 2027 for Parshuram Jayanti

July 25, 2027 for Hartalika Teej

September 14, 2027 for Anant Chaturdashi

September 17, 2027 for Vishwakarma Puja

October 28, 2027 Narak Chaturdashi

November 4, 2027 for Chhath Puja

November 16, 2027 for Veeranga Uda Devi Martyrdom Day

December 23, 2027 for Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti

December 24, 2027 for Christmas Eve