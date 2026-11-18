RBSE 2027 Practical Exam Likely in December Ahead of Census in January
Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th practical exam 2027 is likely to be conducted in December 2026 due to upcoming census in January 2027. Official confirmation and the schedule for exam is expected soon on the official website of Rajasthan Board.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be conducting the RBSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2027 in December 2026. As per media reports, the board had earlier planned to conduct the practical exams in January 2027.
As per reports, Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has stated that the half-yearly exams will continue until December 7, 2026, and the RBSE 10th and 12th practical exams will begin once the exams conclude. The board plans to complete the practical exams by the end of December 2026.
The practical exams are being conducted earlier than scheduled, considering the 2027 census work planned for January 2027. As per reports, RBSE is taking into account the census duty given to teachers, which could affect the practical exams. RBSE has yet to release an official confirmed timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the RBSE 10th and 12th theory and practical exams 2027.
RBSE 2027 Theory Exam Schedule Postponed
As per a notification on X, formerly known as Twitter, the board had announced a revised schedule for conducting the theory exams for Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams. An official schedule for the RBSE 10th and 12th Timetable 2027 has not been released by the board. According to a notification issued earlier, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. This, however, will be confirmed only after the announcement of the formal schedule for the theory examinations.
RBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2027 Timetable Expected Soon
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the final timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 on December 19, 2025. Considering this, RBSE is likely to announce the complete schedule for the theory and practical examinations on the official website by December 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the 10th and 12th board exams 2027 are advised to keep visiting the official website to download the timetable PDF. The RBSE Exam 2026 was conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026 for Class 10, and the class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.