The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be conducting the RBSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2027 in December 2026. As per media reports, the board had earlier planned to conduct the practical exams in January 2027.

As per reports, Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has stated that the half-yearly exams will continue until December 7, 2026, and the RBSE 10th and 12th practical exams will begin once the exams conclude. The board plans to complete the practical exams by the end of December 2026.

The practical exams are being conducted earlier than scheduled, considering the 2027 census work planned for January 2027. As per reports, RBSE is taking into account the census duty given to teachers, which could affect the practical exams. RBSE has yet to release an official confirmed timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the RBSE 10th and 12th theory and practical exams 2027.