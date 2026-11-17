GT IPL 2027 Released and Retained Player List: Six months after falling one step short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 final Gujarat Titans walked into Tuesday’s retention deadline with a razor thin margin for error.

On November 17, 2026 the franchise officially announced its GT released players 2027 list. They are cutting five names to free up ₹6.55 crore ahead of Goa mini auction.

Shahrukh Khan is the headline casualty. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma goes too.

Rather than tearing down a runner-up squad GT management chose surgical precision swapping a misfiring finisher for a two time Purple Cap winner before the mini-auction even begins.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Players List for IPL 2027 with Price

If you tracked Gujarat Titans closely last season then you know it. None of these five exits should shock you.