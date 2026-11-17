GT Released Players List 2027: Gujarat Titans Cut 5 Names Including Shahrukh Khan and Ishant Sharma in Tight IPL 2027 Squad Ahead of Goa Auction
Gujarat Titans parted ways with five players, including Shahrukh Khan and Ishant Sharma, on the November 17 IPL 2027 retention deadline. With Harshal Patel arriving via trade, GT retain 22 players and enter the December 16 mini-auction with ₹8.75 crore.
GT IPL 2027 Released and Retained Player List: Six months after falling one step short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 final Gujarat Titans walked into Tuesday’s retention deadline with a razor thin margin for error.
On November 17, 2026 the franchise officially announced its GT released players 2027 list. They are cutting five names to free up ₹6.55 crore ahead of Goa mini auction.
Shahrukh Khan is the headline casualty. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma goes too.
Rather than tearing down a runner-up squad GT management chose surgical precision swapping a misfiring finisher for a two time Purple Cap winner before the mini-auction even begins.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Players List for IPL 2027 with Price
If you tracked Gujarat Titans closely last season then you know it. None of these five exits should shock you.
Shahrukh Khan carried a ₹4 crore price tag into 2026 after a promising 2025 campaign yet managed just 43 runs across his appearances.
Ishant Sharma never even got a game behind GT’s frontline seamers.
And South African wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen signed in April 2026 as an injury replacement for Tom Banton. He lost his spot the moment Banton returned to full fitness.
Full GT Released Players 2027 List
|
S. No.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nationality
|
Salary Released
|
1
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Middle-order Batter
|
Indian
|
₹4.00 crore
|
2
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Fast Bowler
|
Indian
|
₹75 lakh
|
3
|
Luke Wood
|
Left-arm Fast Bowler
|
Overseas (England)
|
₹75 lakh
|
4
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Overseas (South Africa)
|
₹75 lakh
|
5
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Left-arm Fast Bowler
|
Indian
|
₹30 lakh
Full Gujarat Titans (GT) Retained Players List Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction
GT locked in 22 players to keep their powerhouse top order intact. GT captain Shubman Gill (732 runs in IPL 2026) and Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) aren't going anywhere.
The big twist happened just hours before the deadline.
In an all-cash deal confirmed by the BCCI on Tuesday, GT traded in 35 year old Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore. The trade gave a massive 50% pay cut from the ₹8 crore SRH paid for him in 2025.
|
Category
|
GT Retained Players List 2027
|
Count
|
Batters
|
Shubman Gill (C),
Sai Sudharsan,
Jos Buttler,
Tom Banton,
Anuj Rawat,
Kumar Kushagra
|
6
|
All-Rounders
|
Glenn Phillips,
Jason Holder,
Nishant Sindhu,
Rahul Tewatia,
Sai Kishore,
Washington Sundar
|
6
|
Bowlers
|
Kagiso Rabada,
Mohammed Siraj,
Prasidh Krishna,
Rashid Khan,
Harshal Patel (Traded),
Arshad Khan,
Ashok Sharma,
Gurnoor Brar,
Manav Suthar,
Jayant Yadav
|
10
Also Read - MI IPL Retention List 2027: Who did Retain and Release ahed of Goa Mini-Auction? Check List
GT Remaining Purse and Available Slots for IPL 2027 Mini-Auction
Here is where the math gets tight. The IPL Governing Council’s 2025 - 2027 cycle rules set the 2027 salary cap at ₹157 crore with a 25-player squad limit.
|
Metric
|
Gujarat Titans Status
|
Total Salary Cap (IPL 2027)
|
₹157.00 crore
|
Remaining Auction Purse
|
₹8.75 crore
|
Total Slots Available
|
3 slots (22 of 25 filled)
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
2 slots (6 of 8 filled)
Read all about the IPL 2027 Retained Players List Live updates here for General Knowledge!
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