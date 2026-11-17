NEET UG 2026 Round 6 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses, Check Here
MCC has revised the NEET UG 2026 Round 6 counselling schedule for BDS and BSc Nursing courses. Registration closes on November 18, while the seat allotment result will be declared on November 20.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for the Round 6 stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc Nursing courses. As per the revised schedule, the registration window will close on November 18, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 9 pm on the same day.
The choice-filling facility will remain available from November 17 to November 19, up to 10 am. Candidates can lock their choices from November 18 at 5 pm to November 19 at 10 am. The seat allotment processing will take place on November 19, and the Round 6 allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2026.
Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between November 21 and November 28, 2026, by 5 pm to complete the admission process.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 6 Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for the BDS and BSc Nursing counselling round below.
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Counselling event
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Revised schedule
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Registration
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November 17 to 18, 2026 (up to 6 pm)
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Payment facility
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November 17 to 18, 2026 (up to 9 pm)
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Choice filling
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November 17 to 19, 2026 (up to 10 am)
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Choice locking
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November 18 (5 pm) to November 19 (10 am)
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Seat allotment processing
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November 19, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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November 20, 2026
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Reporting at allotted colleges
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November 21 to 28, 2026 (up to 5 pm)
How to Download NEET UG 2026 Round 6 Counselling Schedule?
Candidates can check the revised counselling schedule by visiting the official MCC website. They can follow the steps below:
1. Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.
2. Open the UG Medical Counselling section.
3. Look for the revised Round 6 counselling schedule.
4. Open the notification and check the registration, choice-filling and seat allotment dates.
5. Download the schedule for future reference.
Direct Link To Download NEET UG Round 6 Revised Schedule - 'Click Here'
Candidates are advised to complete each counselling activity within the revised deadline. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges within the specified period to complete the admission formalities.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.