The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for the Round 6 stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc Nursing courses. As per the revised schedule, the registration window will close on November 18, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 9 pm on the same day.

The choice-filling facility will remain available from November 17 to November 19, up to 10 am. Candidates can lock their choices from November 18 at 5 pm to November 19 at 10 am. The seat allotment processing will take place on November 19, and the Round 6 allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2026.

Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between November 21 and November 28, 2026, by 5 pm to complete the admission process.