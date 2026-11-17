Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27: Check the complete chapter-wise syllabus, all five units, important topics, marks distribution and practical examination details.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Biology syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to help students understand living organisms, their structures, functions and different biological processes. It covers five major units, including the living world, structural organisation in plants and animals, cell structure and functions, plant physiology and human physiology.
Biology is a subject that requires students to understand scientific concepts, biological processes, diagrams and practical applications. Therefore, students should go through the complete syllabus before beginning their preparation. The subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical examination.
The following sections explain the units, chapters and topics in simple language to help students understand what they need to study.
RBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27
According to the prescribed examination scheme, Biology has two examination components: theory and practical.
|Examination
|Marks
|Duration
|Theory examination
|70
|3 hours 15 minutes
|Practical examination
|30
|4 hours
|Total
|100
|—
RBSE Class 11 Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The Biology theory syllabus is divided into five units. Each unit carries a different weightage in the examination.
|Unit
|Name of the unit
|Chapters
|Marks
|Unit 1
|Diversity in the Living World
|1–4
|7
|Unit 2
|Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals
|5–7
|12
|Unit 3
|Cell: Structure and Functions
|8–10
|15
|Unit 4
|Plant Physiology
|11–13
|18
|Unit 5
|Human Physiology
|14–19
|18
|Total
|5 units
|19 chapters
|70
Students should note that the board has specified marks unit-wise, not separately for every chapter. Therefore, students should prepare all 19 chapters rather than assuming that a particular chapter has a fixed number of marks.
Complete RBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
Unit 1: Diversity in the Living World – 7 Marks
This unit introduces students to the different types of living organisms and how scientists identify and classify them.
Chapter 1: The Living World
Topics included:
- Diversity in the living world
- Need for classification of organisms
- Systematics and binomial nomenclature
- Taxonomic categories: species, genus, family, order, class, phylum and kingdom
Students will learn how scientific names are given to organisms and how living things are arranged into different groups.
Chapter 2: Biological Classification
Topics included:
- Five-kingdom classification
- Kingdom Monera
- Kingdom Protista
- Kingdom Fungi
- Kingdom Plantae
- Kingdom Animalia
- Viruses, viroids, prions and lichens
This chapter explains the characteristics of different kingdoms and how organisms differ in their cell structure, nutrition and reproduction.
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
Topics included:
- Classification of plants
- Algae: Chlorophyceae, Phaeophyceae and Rhodophyceae
- Bryophytes
- Pteridophytes
- Gymnosperms
Important characteristics and examples of each group.
Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom
Topics included:
- Basis of animal classification
- Classification of non-chordates
- Porifera, Cnidaria, Ctenophora, Platyhelminthes, Aschelminthes, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca, Echinodermata and Hemichordata
- Chordates: Urochordata, Cephalochordata and Vertebrata
- Major vertebrate groups: Cyclostomata, Chondrichthyes, Osteichthyes, Amphibia, Reptilia, Aves and Mammalia
Students should understand the identifying characteristics and examples of the different animal groups.
Unit 2: Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals – 12 Marks
This unit focuses on the external and internal structures of plants and animals.
Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Topics include roots, stems, leaves, inflorescence, flowers, fruits and seeds. Students will also study aestivation, placentation, floral formula and semi-technical descriptions of flowering plants.
The important plant families are:
- Fabaceae
- Solanaceae
- Liliaceae
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
Topics include:
- Plant tissues and tissue systems
- Epidermal tissue system
- Ground tissue system
- Vascular tissue system
- Internal structure of dicot and monocot roots, stems and leaves
Students must understand the differences between monocot and dicot plant structures.
Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals
Topics include:
- Organ and organ systems
- Frog: external morphology
- Internal structure of a frog
- Digestive system
- Respiratory system
- Circulatory system
- Excretory system
- Nervous system
- Male and female reproductive systems
Unit 3: Cell – Structure and Functions – 15 Marks
This unit explains the basic structure of cells and the biological processes taking place inside them.
Chapter 8: Cell – The Unit of Life
Topics include cell theory, prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, plant and animal cells, cell membranes, cell walls and cell organelles.
Students must study the structure and functions of the endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, mitochondria, plastids, ribosomes, vacuoles and nucleus.
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
Topics include:
- Chemical composition of living organisms
- Primary and secondary metabolites
- Biomacromolecules
- Proteins, carbohydrates and nucleic acids
- Structure of proteins
- Enzymes and their functions
- Factors affecting enzyme activity
- Enzyme classification and cofactors
Chapter 10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
Topics include:
- Cell cycle and its phases
- Interphase and M phase
- Mitosis and its stages
- Significance of mitosis
- Meiosis I and Meiosis II
- Importance of meiosis
Students should understand the differences between mitosis and meiosis, including their stages and functions.
Unit 4: Plant Physiology – 18 Marks
This unit covers important processes that help plants prepare food, release energy and grow. It carries 18 marks in the theory examination.
Chapter 11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
Topics include:
- Early experiments related to photosynthesis
- Site of photosynthesis
- Photosynthetic pigments
- Light reaction
- Electron transport system
- Splitting of water
- Cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation
- Chemiosmotic hypothesis
- Calvin cycle
- C4 pathway
- Photorespiration
- Factors affecting photosynthesis
Students will learn how green plants prepare their food using sunlight, carbon dioxide and water.
Chapter 12: Respiration in Plants
Topics include:
- Respiration in plants
- Glycolysis
- Fermentation
- Aerobic respiration
- Tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle
- Electron transport system
- Oxidative phosphorylation
- Respiratory balance sheet
- Amphibolic pathway
- Respiratory quotient
This chapter explains how plants break down food to release energy required for different activities.
Chapter 13: Plant Growth and Development
Topics include:
- Plant growth and its characteristics
- Phases of growth
- Growth rate
- Conditions required for plant growth
- Differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation
- Development
- Plant growth regulators and their physiological effects
The five major plant growth regulators included are:
|Growth regulator
|Main function
|Auxin
|Helps in cell elongation and root development
|Gibberellin
|Promotes stem elongation and seed germination
|Cytokinin
|Helps in cell division
|Ethylene
|Helps in fruit ripening
|Abscisic acid (ABA)
|Helps in dormancy and stress responses
Unit 5: Human Physiology – 18 Marks
This unit deals with the functioning of the human body. It includes six chapters covering different body systems.
Chapter 14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Topics include:
- Respiratory organs
- Human respiratory system
- Mechanism of breathing
- Respiratory volumes and capacities
- Exchange of gases
- Transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide
- Regulation of respiration
- Respiratory disorders
Chapter 15: Body Fluids and Circulation
Topics include:
- Blood and its components
- Plasma and formed elements
- Blood groups: ABO and Rh
- Blood coagulation
- Lymph and tissue fluid
- Human circulatory system
- Cardiac cycle
- Electrocardiogram (ECG)
- Double circulation
- Regulation of cardiac activity
- Disorders of the circulatory system
Chapter 16: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
Topics include:
- Human excretory system
- Structure and functions of the nephron
- Urine formation
- Functions of different parts of the renal tubule
- Mechanism of concentration of filtrate
- Regulation of kidney functions
- Micturition
- Role of other organs in excretion
- Disorders of the excretory system
Chapter 17: Locomotion and Movement
Topics include:
- Types of movement
- Muscles and their structure
- Contractile proteins
- Mechanism of muscle contraction
- Skeletal system
- Joints and their types
- Disorders of muscular and skeletal systems
Chapter 18: Neural Control and Coordination
Topics include:
- Nervous system
- Human nervous system
- Neuron as the structural and functional unit
- Generation and conduction of nerve impulses
- Transmission of nerve impulses
- Central nervous system
- Human brain: forebrain, midbrain and hindbrain
Chapter 19: Chemical Coordination and Integration
Topics include:
- Endocrine glands and hormones
- Human endocrine system
- Hypothalamus and pituitary gland
- Pineal gland
- Thyroid and parathyroid glands
- Thymus and adrenal glands
- Pancreas
- Testes and ovaries
- Hormones produced by the heart, kidneys and gastrointestinal tract
- Mechanism of hormone action
These topics help students understand how hormones regulate different functions of the human body.
RBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2026-27
Apart from the theory examination, students must also prepare for the practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical examination duration is four hours.
|Practical examination component
|Marks
|Botany major experiment
|4
|Zoology major experiment
|4
|Botany minor experiment
|3
|Zoology minor experiment
|3
|Spotting
|8
|Practical record
|4
|Viva voce
|4
|Total
|30
The prescribed practical list includes 13 experiments and 11 spotting activities.
Major and minor experiments include:
- Study of flowering plants belonging to Fabaceae, Solanaceae and Liliaceae
- Study of the internal structure of dicot and monocot roots and stems
- Study of plasmolysis using leaf epidermal peel
- Study of respiration in flower buds and germinating seeds
- Effect of salivary amylase on starch
- Testing urine for urea and bile salts
- Study of stomatal distribution on upper and lower leaf surfaces
- Study of osmosis using a potato osmometer
- Separation of plant pigments through paper chromatography
- Comparison of transpiration rates on upper and lower leaf surfaces
- Study of imbibition in seeds or raisins
- Chemical tests for sugar, starch, proteins and fats
- Testing urine for sugar and albumin
Spotting activities: Students should also prepare identification of microscope parts, plant and animal specimens, permanent and temporary slides, mitotic stages, root and stem modifications, inflorescences, experimental setups, human skeleton and joints, and external morphology of a frog.
Prescribed Books for RBSE Class 11 Biology 2026-27
According to the syllabus reference, students should study from the following NCERT books:
- Biology Textbook for Class 11
- Biology Laboratory Manual for Class 11
Students should also practise labelled diagrams, biological definitions, scientific names, examples and differences between important concepts.
How to Download RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF 2026-27?
Students can access the official syllabus through the Rajasthan Board website by following these steps:
- Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
- Open the syllabus or पाठ्यक्रम section
- Select the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session
- Find Biology (Subject Code 42)
- Open the PDF and check pages 127–134
- Download and save the syllabus for future reference
Important Points for Students
- The theory examination carries 70 marks
- The practical examination carries 30 marks
- The syllabus includes five units and 19 chapters
- Plant Physiology and Human Physiology carry the highest unit-wise weightage of 18 marks each
- Students should prepare all prescribed practical experiments and spotting activities
- The board has not specified separate marks for individual chapters in the unit-wise distribution
Also read:
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
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