The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Biology syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to help students understand living organisms, their structures, functions and different biological processes. It covers five major units, including the living world, structural organisation in plants and animals, cell structure and functions, plant physiology and human physiology. Biology is a subject that requires students to understand scientific concepts, biological processes, diagrams and practical applications. Therefore, students should go through the complete syllabus before beginning their preparation. The subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical examination. The following sections explain the units, chapters and topics in simple language to help students understand what they need to study.

RBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the prescribed examination scheme, Biology has two examination components: theory and practical. Examination Marks Duration Theory examination 70 3 hours 15 minutes Practical examination 30 4 hours Total 100 — RBSE Class 11 Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The Biology theory syllabus is divided into five units. Each unit carries a different weightage in the examination. Unit Name of the unit Chapters Marks Unit 1 Diversity in the Living World 1–4 7 Unit 2 Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals 5–7 12 Unit 3 Cell: Structure and Functions 8–10 15 Unit 4 Plant Physiology 11–13 18 Unit 5 Human Physiology 14–19 18 Total 5 units 19 chapters 70 Students should note that the board has specified marks unit-wise, not separately for every chapter. Therefore, students should prepare all 19 chapters rather than assuming that a particular chapter has a fixed number of marks.

Complete RBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27 Unit 1: Diversity in the Living World – 7 Marks This unit introduces students to the different types of living organisms and how scientists identify and classify them. Chapter 1: The Living World Topics included: Diversity in the living world

Need for classification of organisms

Systematics and binomial nomenclature

Taxonomic categories: species, genus, family, order, class, phylum and kingdom Students will learn how scientific names are given to organisms and how living things are arranged into different groups. Chapter 2: Biological Classification Topics included: Five-kingdom classification

Kingdom Monera

Kingdom Protista

Kingdom Fungi

Kingdom Plantae

Kingdom Animalia

Viruses, viroids, prions and lichens This chapter explains the characteristics of different kingdoms and how organisms differ in their cell structure, nutrition and reproduction.

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom Topics included: Classification of plants

Algae: Chlorophyceae, Phaeophyceae and Rhodophyceae

Bryophytes

Pteridophytes

Gymnosperms Important characteristics and examples of each group. Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom Topics included: Basis of animal classification

Classification of non-chordates

Porifera, Cnidaria, Ctenophora, Platyhelminthes, Aschelminthes, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca, Echinodermata and Hemichordata

Chordates: Urochordata, Cephalochordata and Vertebrata

Major vertebrate groups: Cyclostomata, Chondrichthyes, Osteichthyes, Amphibia, Reptilia, Aves and Mammalia Students should understand the identifying characteristics and examples of the different animal groups. Unit 2: Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals – 12 Marks This unit focuses on the external and internal structures of plants and animals.

Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Topics include roots, stems, leaves, inflorescence, flowers, fruits and seeds. Students will also study aestivation, placentation, floral formula and semi-technical descriptions of flowering plants. The important plant families are: Fabaceae

Solanaceae

Liliaceae Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Topics include: Plant tissues and tissue systems

Epidermal tissue system

Ground tissue system

Vascular tissue system

Internal structure of dicot and monocot roots, stems and leaves Students must understand the differences between monocot and dicot plant structures. Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals Topics include: Organ and organ systems

Frog: external morphology

Internal structure of a frog

Digestive system

Respiratory system

Circulatory system

Excretory system

Nervous system

Male and female reproductive systems

Unit 3: Cell – Structure and Functions – 15 Marks This unit explains the basic structure of cells and the biological processes taking place inside them. Chapter 8: Cell – The Unit of Life Topics include cell theory, prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, plant and animal cells, cell membranes, cell walls and cell organelles. Students must study the structure and functions of the endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, mitochondria, plastids, ribosomes, vacuoles and nucleus. Chapter 9: Biomolecules Topics include: Chemical composition of living organisms

Primary and secondary metabolites

Biomacromolecules

Proteins, carbohydrates and nucleic acids

Structure of proteins

Enzymes and their functions

Factors affecting enzyme activity

Enzyme classification and cofactors Chapter 10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Topics include: Cell cycle and its phases

Interphase and M phase

Mitosis and its stages

Significance of mitosis

Meiosis I and Meiosis II

Importance of meiosis Students should understand the differences between mitosis and meiosis, including their stages and functions. Unit 4: Plant Physiology – 18 Marks This unit covers important processes that help plants prepare food, release energy and grow. It carries 18 marks in the theory examination. Chapter 11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Topics include: Early experiments related to photosynthesis

Site of photosynthesis

Photosynthetic pigments

Light reaction

Electron transport system

Splitting of water

Cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation

Chemiosmotic hypothesis

Calvin cycle

C4 pathway

Photorespiration

Factors affecting photosynthesis Students will learn how green plants prepare their food using sunlight, carbon dioxide and water.

Chapter 12: Respiration in Plants Topics include: Respiration in plants

Glycolysis

Fermentation

Aerobic respiration

Tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle

Electron transport system

Oxidative phosphorylation

Respiratory balance sheet

Amphibolic pathway

Respiratory quotient This chapter explains how plants break down food to release energy required for different activities. Chapter 13: Plant Growth and Development Topics include: Plant growth and its characteristics

Phases of growth

Growth rate

Conditions required for plant growth

Differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation

Development

Plant growth regulators and their physiological effects The five major plant growth regulators included are: Growth regulator Main function Auxin Helps in cell elongation and root development Gibberellin Promotes stem elongation and seed germination Cytokinin Helps in cell division Ethylene Helps in fruit ripening Abscisic acid (ABA) Helps in dormancy and stress responses

Unit 5: Human Physiology – 18 Marks This unit deals with the functioning of the human body. It includes six chapters covering different body systems. Chapter 14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Topics include: Respiratory organs

Human respiratory system

Mechanism of breathing

Respiratory volumes and capacities

Exchange of gases

Transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide

Regulation of respiration

Respiratory disorders Chapter 15: Body Fluids and Circulation Topics include: Blood and its components

Plasma and formed elements

Blood groups: ABO and Rh

Blood coagulation

Lymph and tissue fluid

Human circulatory system

Cardiac cycle

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Double circulation

Regulation of cardiac activity

Disorders of the circulatory system Chapter 16: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Topics include:

Human excretory system

Structure and functions of the nephron

Urine formation

Functions of different parts of the renal tubule

Mechanism of concentration of filtrate

Regulation of kidney functions

Micturition

Role of other organs in excretion

Disorders of the excretory system Chapter 17: Locomotion and Movement Topics include: Types of movement

Muscles and their structure

Contractile proteins

Mechanism of muscle contraction

Skeletal system

Joints and their types

Disorders of muscular and skeletal systems Chapter 18: Neural Control and Coordination Topics include: Nervous system

Human nervous system

Neuron as the structural and functional unit

Generation and conduction of nerve impulses

Transmission of nerve impulses

Central nervous system

Human brain: forebrain, midbrain and hindbrain Chapter 19: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Topics include: Endocrine glands and hormones

Human endocrine system

Hypothalamus and pituitary gland

Pineal gland

Thyroid and parathyroid glands

Thymus and adrenal glands

Pancreas

Testes and ovaries

Hormones produced by the heart, kidneys and gastrointestinal tract

Mechanism of hormone action These topics help students understand how hormones regulate different functions of the human body. RBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students must also prepare for the practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical examination duration is four hours. Practical examination component Marks Botany major experiment 4 Zoology major experiment 4 Botany minor experiment 3 Zoology minor experiment 3 Spotting 8 Practical record 4 Viva voce 4 Total 30

The prescribed practical list includes 13 experiments and 11 spotting activities. Major and minor experiments include: Study of flowering plants belonging to Fabaceae, Solanaceae and Liliaceae

Study of the internal structure of dicot and monocot roots and stems

Study of plasmolysis using leaf epidermal peel

Study of respiration in flower buds and germinating seeds

Effect of salivary amylase on starch

Testing urine for urea and bile salts

Study of stomatal distribution on upper and lower leaf surfaces

Study of osmosis using a potato osmometer

Separation of plant pigments through paper chromatography

Comparison of transpiration rates on upper and lower leaf surfaces

Study of imbibition in seeds or raisins

Chemical tests for sugar, starch, proteins and fats

Testing urine for sugar and albumin Spotting activities: Students should also prepare identification of microscope parts, plant and animal specimens, permanent and temporary slides, mitotic stages, root and stem modifications, inflorescences, experimental setups, human skeleton and joints, and external morphology of a frog.

Prescribed Books for RBSE Class 11 Biology 2026-27 According to the syllabus reference, students should study from the following NCERT books: Biology Textbook for Class 11

Biology Laboratory Manual for Class 11 Students should also practise labelled diagrams, biological definitions, scientific names, examples and differences between important concepts. How to Download RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF 2026-27? Students can access the official syllabus through the Rajasthan Board website by following these steps: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

Open the syllabus or पाठ्यक्रम section

Select the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session

Find Biology (Subject Code 42)

Open the PDF and check pages 127–134

Download and save the syllabus for future reference