NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy and special stray vacancy rounds to fill the vacancies of MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing that were left unoccupied in the regular rounds of counselling. The final allotment results of the special stray vacancy round have also been put up on the official website of the MCC. Aspirants searching for unoccupied seats at various medical colleges must go through the latest seat matrix in detail.

It has now been updated that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also made public the Clear Vacancy Seat Matrix for the 6th Round of BDS and BSc Nursing counselling, the date of which is 17th November, 2026. There are 71 unoccupied seats- 53 BDS and 18 BSc Nursing. The latest matrix does not include any MBBS vacancies.