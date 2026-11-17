NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Check Remaining College-Wise Seats, Fees, and Other Details
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round allotment results and a fresh Clear Vacancy Matrix (17 November 2026) listing 71 seats (53 BDS and 18 BSc Nursing). Check the updated college-wise vacancy list, remaining seats, and course fee details before final admission.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy and special stray vacancy rounds to fill the vacancies of MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing that were left unoccupied in the regular rounds of counselling. The final allotment results of the special stray vacancy round have also been put up on the official website of the MCC. Aspirants searching for unoccupied seats at various medical colleges must go through the latest seat matrix in detail.
It has now been updated that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also made public the Clear Vacancy Seat Matrix for the 6th Round of BDS and BSc Nursing counselling, the date of which is 17th November, 2026. There are 71 unoccupied seats- 53 BDS and 18 BSc Nursing. The latest matrix does not include any MBBS vacancies.
Check the latest Updates: NEET UG
NEET UG 2026 Stray Round College-Wise Vacancies
The latest vacant seats list from the MCC states that there are 71 vacant seats for BDS and BSc Nursing counseling in the sixth round. These vacant seats are scattered amongst the participating dental colleges, nursing colleges, ESIC colleges and other institutions. The course wise distribution is as under:
|
Course
|
Vacant seats
|
BDS
|
53
|
BSc Nursing
|
18
|
Total
|
71
NEET UG 2026: College-Wise Vacancy List
The following colleges are included in the updated list of clear vacancy matrix. The numbers are those of the total vacancies available for these institutions under the mentioned categories/quotas, which include AIIMS Madurai, Madurai (with 12 clear vacancies at closing rank/reference 11,628):
|
Name of Colleges
|
Vacancies
|
Alloted
|
Remaining
|
Fees
|
51
|
34
|
17
|
1.25 Crore
|
AIIMS Madurai, Madurai
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
1,628
|
Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
1.36 Crore
|
Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
77.68 Lakhs
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Pillaiyarkuppam, Puducherry
|
95
|
4
|
91
|
1.5 Crore
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
1.46 Crore
|
Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, Ammapettai, Chennai
|
188
|
7
|
181
|
1.3 Crore
|
Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chromepet, Chennai
|
82
|
5
|
77
|
1.53 Crore
|
SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Potheri, Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu
|
11
|
5
|
6
|
2.52 Crore
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
68050
|
Vinayaka Missions Kirupananda Variyar Medical College, Seeragapadi, Salem
|
50
|
14
|
36
|
1.29 Crore
Candidates are advised to consult the official PDF to check the exact breakup in terms of category-wise and quota-wise vacancies. It is possible that a particular category/ quota vacancy does not apply to other categories.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Qualified Candidates: Category-Wise Breakdown & Past Year Trends
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.