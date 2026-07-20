NEET UG 2026 Qualified Candidates: Category-Wise Breakdown & Past Year Trends

NEET UG 2026: The statistics provided by the official NTA concerning the NEET UG qualifying trends in the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 have shown notable differences in the number of qualifiers and a consistent trend in all categories. There is a drastic fall in the number of qualified students from 13.16 lakhs in 2024 and 12.37 lakhs in 2025 to 11.21 lakhs in 2026, probably because of the lower number of candidates appearing rather than due to their abilities. In all the three years, the highest number of qualifiers was observed in OBC-NCL category, with 5.64 lakhs of candidates qualifying in 2024 and 2025, but with a slight fall to 5.12 lakhs in 2026.

In terms of the unreserved general category, there is a drastic decline in the number of qualifiers, from 3.38 lakhs in 2024 and 2025 to 2.91 lakhs in 2026. Moreover, qualifiers in SC dropped from 1.68 lakhs in 2024/2025 to 1.59 lakhs in 2026. However, the number of general EWS qualifiers has not seen much change, from 97,085 in 2025 to 95,026 in 2026, from 1.16 lakhs in 2024. Besides, qualifiers of STs have changed a little bit, from 67,234 in 2024/2025 to 63,716 in 2026.