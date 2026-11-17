HTET Exam Date 2026 Out at bseh.org.in: Download Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Schedule Notice
HTET Exam Date 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test on November 17, on its official website. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility written exam will be held on December 26 and December 27, 2026. Check all details here.
HTET Exam Date 2026 Out: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Date 2026 on November 17, on its official website. As per the short notice released, the authority will be conducting the Haryana Teacher Eligibility written exam on December 26 and December 27, 2026. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test which is basically a gateway to ensure the teaching jobs in different government schools across the state. The board conducts the exam at three different levels, i.e., Level 1 for PRT, Level 2 for TGT, and Level 3 for PGT. The BSEH used to conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam for Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT), and Level-3 (PGT). All those candidates applied successfully for the HTET exam can download the HTET Exam Date 2026 through the official website-https://bseh.org.in.
HTET Exam Date 2026 PDF Notice
The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani on November 17, 2026 has released the official schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the pdf notice through the link at the official website. You can download the notice directly through the link given below-
|HTET Exam Date 2026
|PDF Notice Download Link
Haryana TET Exam Date 2026 Highlights
The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the HTET Level 3 (PGT) exam on 26th December from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Level 2 (TGT) exam will be held for 27th December while the Level 1 (PRT) exam will take place on the same day from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Check overview of the HTET given below-
|Haryana TET Notification 2025-26
|Name of examination
|HTET 2026
|Full Form
|Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026
|Conducting Body
|Haryana Board of School Education
|Levels of Exam
|Level 1: PRT, Level 2: TGT, Level 3: PGT
|Exam Date Notice Status
|Out
|HTET Exam Date
|26th and 27th December 2026
|Official website
|https://bseh.org.in
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.