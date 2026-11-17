HTET Exam Date 2026 Out: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Date 2026 on November 17, on its official website. As per the short notice released, the authority will be conducting the Haryana Teacher Eligibility written exam on December 26 and December 27, 2026. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test which is basically a gateway to ensure the teaching jobs in different government schools across the state. The board conducts the exam at three different levels, i.e., Level 1 for PRT, Level 2 for TGT, and Level 3 for PGT. The BSEH used to conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam for Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT), and Level-3 (PGT). All those candidates applied successfully for the HTET exam can download the HTET Exam Date 2026 through the official website-https://bseh.org.in.

HTET Exam Date 2026 PDF Notice

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani on November 17, 2026 has released the official schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the pdf notice through the link at the official website. You can download the notice directly through the link given below-

Haryana TET Exam Date 2026 Highlights

The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the HTET Level 3 (PGT) exam on 26th December from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Level 2 (TGT) exam will be held for 27th December while the Level 1 (PRT) exam will take place on the same day from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Check overview of the HTET given below-