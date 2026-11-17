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Key Points NTA exam candidates must update Aadhaar biometrics if issued before age 15.

The update is free for ages 15 to 17, a Rs. 125 fee applies after age 17.

Updating biometrics prevents authentication mismatches and delays at NTA exam centers.

Students preparing to appear for the upcoming National Testing Agency (NTA) entrance examinations such as JEE Main, NEET (UG), and CUET (UG) are strongly advised to check their status of their Aadhaar Biometrics well ahead of the exam day. If your Aadhaar card was issued or last updated before you turned 15, updating the fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph now will prevent authentication mistmatches and last-minute delays at the exma centre. Under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, the second Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) required once a child attains 15 years of age is completely free of cost between the ages of 15 and 17. After crossing age 17, a standard fee of Rs. 125 applies. Appearing for an NTA exam? If your Aadhaar was made before you turned 15, update your biometrics now to ensure a seamless identity verification process at the exam centre. It's completely free until age 17! Smooth verification = Stress-free exams #NTA #NationalTestingAgency #Aadhaar — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 17, 2026

NTA Exam Aadhaar Biometric Update Highlights Given below are some of the important highlights of the NTA Exam Aadhaar biometric update for the candidates who will be appearing for any NTA exam:- Particulars Details Who needs to Update? Candidates whose Aadhaar biometrics were recorded before age 15 Applicable NTA Exam JEE Main, NEET (UG), CUET (UG) and other NTA-conducted exams. What Gets Updated? FIngerprints, Iris Scan and Latest Photograph Update Free (ages 15 to 17) Rs. 0 (Completely Free of Cost) Update Fee (Above 17) Rs. 125 per biometric update Offiical portal uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in Why Updated Biometrics Mattter at NTA Exam Centres? NTA enforces a strict multi-layer security protocols including the Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and facial verification before permitting candiates inside the exam halls. Outdated childhood fingerprints or old photographs often fail to match the live scanner readings, forcing candidates to undergo lengthy manual verification or fill out exception undertakings at the gate. Smooth, instant verification makes sure you enter the hall calm and focused.