Appearing for an NTA Exam? Update Your Aadhaar Biometrics Free Until Age 17 for Stress-Free Entry
Planning to appear for a JEE, NEET or CUET? Of your Aadhaar was issued before the age of 15, update your biometrics free of cost until the age of 17 to avoid exam centre verification delays.
Key Points
- NTA exam candidates must update Aadhaar biometrics if issued before age 15.
- The update is free for ages 15 to 17, a Rs. 125 fee applies after age 17.
- Updating biometrics prevents authentication mismatches and delays at NTA exam centers.
Students preparing to appear for the upcoming National Testing Agency (NTA) entrance examinations such as JEE Main, NEET (UG), and CUET (UG) are strongly advised to check their status of their Aadhaar Biometrics well ahead of the exam day. If your Aadhaar card was issued or last updated before you turned 15, updating the fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph now will prevent authentication mistmatches and last-minute delays at the exma centre. Under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, the second Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) required once a child attains 15 years of age is completely free of cost between the ages of 15 and 17. After crossing age 17, a standard fee of Rs. 125 applies.
Appearing for an NTA exam? If your Aadhaar was made before you turned 15, update your biometrics now to ensure a seamless identity verification process at the exam centre. It's completely free until age 17! Smooth verification = Stress-free exams #NTA #NationalTestingAgency #Aadhaar— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 17, 2026
NTA Exam Aadhaar Biometric Update Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the NTA Exam Aadhaar biometric update for the candidates who will be appearing for any NTA exam:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Who needs to Update?
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Candidates whose Aadhaar biometrics were recorded before age 15
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Applicable NTA Exam
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JEE Main, NEET (UG), CUET (UG) and other NTA-conducted exams.
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What Gets Updated?
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FIngerprints, Iris Scan and Latest Photograph
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Update Free (ages 15 to 17)
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Rs. 0 (Completely Free of Cost)
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Update Fee (Above 17)
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Rs. 125 per biometric update
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Offiical portal
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uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in
Why Updated Biometrics Mattter at NTA Exam Centres?
NTA enforces a strict multi-layer security protocols including the Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and facial verification before permitting candiates inside the exam halls. Outdated childhood fingerprints or old photographs often fail to match the live scanner readings, forcing candidates to undergo lengthy manual verification or fill out exception undertakings at the gate. Smooth, instant verification makes sure you enter the hall calm and focused.
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How to Update the Aadhaar Biometrics Before Exam?
Given below are simple steps that the candidates who will be appearing for any NTA related exam can use to update their Aadhaar Biometrics:-
- Locate the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or bank or post office Aadhaar centre through uidai.gov.in.
- Visit the centre in person carrying the Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number (no additional proof document is required solely for Mandatory Biometric Update).
- Complete the live fingerprint, iris, and photograph capture and collect the acknowledgement slip to track status online.
Updating the biometrics early makes sure seamless online Aadhaar authentication duing the registration and prevents the gate-entry stress on the exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.