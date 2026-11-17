NEET PG Cutoff 2026 Round 2 (Expected): Official Category-Wise Qualifying Marks
NEET PG cutoff 2026 for Round 2 will be released along with the seat allotment result. Check the expected branch-wise NEET PG 2026 cutoff for Round 2 and the qualifying marks.
NEET PG 2026 counselling seat allotment result will be released today, i.e. November 17, 2026, for Round 2. The NEET PG cutoff 2026 will be released along with the result for MD, MS, DNB and PG Diploma courses in the participating colleges.
Candidates seeking admission to these PG medical courses through All India Quota will be able to check the seat allotment result and cutoff on their candidate portal at the NBEMS website. Read the article below to know the NEET PG 2026 round 2 cutoff including category-wise qualifying marks, colleges, etc.
Expected NEET PG 2026 Cutoff (Round 2): Branch-Wise Marks
Check the table below to know the expected NEET PG cutoff 2026 for Round 2 for different branches:
|
College Name
|
Opening Rank (expected)
|
Closing Rank (expected)
|
MS (General Surgery)
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College New Delhi
|
349
|
400
|
PGIMER Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital New Delhi
|
420
|
520
|
Grant Medical College Mumbai
|
582
|
680
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi
|
807
|
1100
|
Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University
|
1257
|
1400
|
University College of Medical Sciences Delhi
|
1328
|
1500
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College Mumbai
|
1391
|
1950
|
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College Mumbai
|
1651
|
2200
|
Topiwala National Medical College Mumbai
|
2156
|
2400
|
B.J. Government Medical College Pune
|
2221
|
2450
|
M.D. (GENERAL MEDICINE)
|
PGIMER, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi
|
13
|
13
|
Government Medical College, Aurangabad
|
59
|
1475
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
62
|
112
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
77
|
79
|
Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
78
|
80
|
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
|
84
|
565
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
|
164
|
169
|
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
167
|
172
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
|
209
|
215
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
234
|
241
|
M.D. (RADIO- DIAGNOSIS)
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi
|
47
|
48
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
87
|
89
|
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai
|
98
|
101
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
106
|
113
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
118
|
122
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University
|
122
|
126
|
Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|
161
|
197
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
232
|
238
|
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
251
|
358
|
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|
290
|
431
|
M.S. (E.N.T.)
|
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
|
2500
|
2625
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
5050
|
5290
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
5405
|
5665
|
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
6210
|
6510
|
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
|
7400
|
7755
|
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|
7455
|
7810
|
IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata
|
8000
|
8380
|
Government Medical College, Amritsar
|
8290
|
8685
|
Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College, Cuttack
|
8525
|
8935
|
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
|
8795
|
9215
Also Read:
- Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis
- NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required
NEET PG 2026 Category-Wise Qualifying Marks
The minimum marks required to qualify for the NEET PG counselling process was released officially by NBEMS for admission to MD, MS, DNB and PG Diploma Courses. Check the table below to know the category-wise NEET PG 2026 qualifying marks:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks
|
Percentile
|
General/ EWS
|
262 out of 720
|
50th percentile
|
General PwBD
|
244 out of 720
|
45th percentile
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
226 out of 720
|
40th percentile
NEET PG 2026 Cutoff Round 1 vs Round 2
NEET PG cutoff for round 2 will be released soon and the most common question among students is whether the cut off will move down considerably or not. The answer is that the closing ranks may change but the extent of change will be certain only once they are released. Many factors are taken into account when deciding the cut off. These are:
- Seat Availability and Matrix
- Candidate’s Upgradation
- Choices Filled by the Candidates
- Choice of Specialization
- Category and Quota
- NEET PG scores 2026
Government medical colleges are the most preferred ones by the candidates participating in the NEET PG counselling process. Having said that, the competition is stiff. A good strategy is to prepare an ordered list of genuinely acceptable colleges and specialties, compare previous cutoffs, confirm eligibility, calculate total costs and verify all applicable conditions before locking choices.
Also Read: NEET PG Seat Matrix 2026 Analysis: Check Institute and Course-Wise Availability
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