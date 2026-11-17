NEET PG 2026 counselling seat allotment result will be released today, i.e. November 17, 2026, for Round 2. The NEET PG cutoff 2026 will be released along with the result for MD, MS, DNB and PG Diploma courses in the participating colleges.

Candidates seeking admission to these PG medical courses through All India Quota will be able to check the seat allotment result and cutoff on their candidate portal at the NBEMS website. Read the article below to know the NEET PG 2026 round 2 cutoff including category-wise qualifying marks, colleges, etc.

Expected NEET PG 2026 Cutoff (Round 2): Branch-Wise Marks

Check the table below to know the expected NEET PG cutoff 2026 for Round 2 for different branches: