The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has officially released the admit cards for the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariskha (MVPP) 2026-27 on Novmber 16, 2026. Since the individual student login is not enabled for this scholarship test, Heads of Schools (HoS) must download the hall tickets through the school portal at edudel.nic.in on or before November 20, 2026, attest them, and distribute two printed copies to each registered Class 9 student. The state-level scholarship exam will be conducted offline on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 3:20 PM across the multiple designated exam centres in Delhi. The top 1000 meritorious qualifiers wil receive a one-time scholarship of Rs.5000 along with a merit certificate.

Delhi MVPP Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

Students who will be appearing for the Mukhymantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MVPP) 2026-27 exam on November 21, 2026 can use the direct link for the official website to download their admit card. The exam will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:20 PM. The admit cards will be available for download from November 16 to November 20, 2026:-