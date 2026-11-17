Delhi MVPP Admit Card 2026-27 Released: Check Exam Date, Timing and Important Instructions
The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the MVPP 2026-27 admit card schedule for Class 9 students. Schools can download admit cards from November 16 to 20, while the examination will be held on November 21, 2026. The top 1,000 merit holders will receive a scholarship of ₹5,000.
Key Points
- MVPP 2026-27 admit cards released on November 16, 2026, via school portal.
- Heads of Schools must download and distribute admit cards by November 20, 2026.
- The state-level MVPP exam will be conducted on November 21, 2026, from 12 PM to 3.20 PM.
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has officially released the admit cards for the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariskha (MVPP) 2026-27 on Novmber 16, 2026. Since the individual student login is not enabled for this scholarship test, Heads of Schools (HoS) must download the hall tickets through the school portal at edudel.nic.in on or before November 20, 2026, attest them, and distribute two printed copies to each registered Class 9 student. The state-level scholarship exam will be conducted offline on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 3:20 PM across the multiple designated exam centres in Delhi. The top 1000 meritorious qualifiers wil receive a one-time scholarship of Rs.5000 along with a merit certificate.
Delhi MVPP Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
Students who will be appearing for the Mukhymantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MVPP) 2026-27 exam on November 21, 2026 can use the direct link for the official website to download their admit card. The exam will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:20 PM. The admit cards will be available for download from November 16 to November 20, 2026:-
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Delhi MVPP Admit Card 2026
Also check, JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Out: Dowload Hall Ticket at navodaya.gov.in, Check Exam Dates and Steps to Download
Delhi MVPP Exam 2026-27 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Delhi MVPP Exam 2026-27 for the Class 9 students:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Directorate of Education (Science Branch), GNCT of Delhi
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Exam Name
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Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MVPP) 2026-27
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 16, 2026 (via School Login)
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Last Date Download the Admit Card
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November 20, 2026
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MVPP Exam Date and Timing
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November 21, 2026 (12:00 PM to 3:20 PM)
How Schools Can Download the MVPP Admit Card 2026-27?
Given below are the simple steps that the schools can use to download the MVPP Admit Crad 2026:-
- Go to the official DoE portal at edudel.nic.in and open the School Plant Section
- Click on the scholarship, select the school information entry form and open the application form tab.
- Log in with the school credentials, download two copies of each student’s hall ticket, attest tehphotograph, and hand both copies to the candidates before November 20, 2026.
Also check, IIT Madras Open House 2027: Registration Started for 3-Day Event; Check Dates & Registration Steps
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.