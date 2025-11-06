CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Nov 6, 2025, 12:03 IST

cbse class 12 biology previous year question papers -Practising CBSE Class 12 Biology previous year papers in PDF format helps students understand the exam pattern, important topics, and marking scheme. This improves time management, identifies frequently asked questions, and builds confidence. Download these papers with solutions to enhance preparation and achieve high marks.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question PapersPreparing for the CBSE Class 12 Biology exam becomes much easier with previous year question papers in PDF format. These papers help students understand the exam pattern, important topics, and marking scheme followed by CBSE. By practicing CBSE Class 12 Biology previous year papers, students can improve their time management skills, identify frequently asked questions, and gain confidence for the final exam. Download the CBSE 12th Biology question papers with solutions and strengthen your preparation to score high marks.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers Class 12 Biology PDF Download

To understand the exam pattern, question types, and enhance your performance, practice with CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Papers. You can download the papers from the table below.

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Paper 2024

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Paper 2022

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students preparing for board exams, outlining key topics, units, and marking schemes for each subject. It helps students plan their studies systematically and focus on important chapters for better exam performance.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26

The CBSE Sample Paper 2025 provides students with a clear understanding of the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and question types introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Practicing these CBSE 2025 sample papers helps students assess their preparation level, improve time management, and boost confidence before the board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025 Subjectwise

How to Use CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) effectively for exam preparation

  1. Start Early: Begin solving PYQs at least 2–3 months before your board exams. This gives you enough time to analyze patterns and revise weak topics.

  2. Understand the Exam Pattern: Go through several years of question papers to identify how many marks are allotted to each section, and which chapters are most frequently asked.

  3. Topic-Wise Practice: Instead of solving entire papers at once, first practice PYQs chapter-wise. This helps you focus on individual concepts and strengthen weak areas.

  4. Simulate Exam Conditions: Once you’re confident, solve full-length papers in one sitting within the official exam time limit. This improves speed, accuracy, and time management.

  5. Analyze Mistakes: After attempting a paper, check your answers with solutions or marking schemes. Identify errors and revise the corresponding topics.

  6. Highlight Repeated Questions: Pay attention to questions that appear frequently over the years—they are often based on important NCERT concepts.

  7. Use Marking Schemes: Practice writing answers as per the CBSE marking scheme. This helps you learn the keywords and answer structure examiners expect.

  8. Revise Regularly: Revisit the PYQs a few times before exams to keep concepts fresh and improve recall during the actual test.

Also Check - NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF)

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi.

