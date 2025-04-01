Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Latest Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE!

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 10:38 IST

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the latest and revised academic year 2025-26 syllabus. Students can check the syllabus here and also download the PDF for free.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10th,12th Latest Syllabus 2025-26: CBSE releases new and latest syllabus for classes 9th to 12th every year. For the year 2025, CBSE has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can directly get access to the new syllabus using PDF links here. Check this full article to know. 

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for Academic Session 2025-26

Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 12th. Check the details below: 

Syllabus of Language Subjects

CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2025-26

To download the syllabus of other languages, click here

Syllabus of Academic Electives

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

To download the syllabus of other academic languages, click here

Also, check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Released 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Academic Session 2025-2026

Here, students can get the subject-wise 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 syllabus. This syllabus is per the latest curriculum and includes all the revisions that CBSE would have considered for the new academic year. Download these files and keep them for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for Main Subjects (Group A1)

Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th. Check the details below: 

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for Languages (Group L)

Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th language subjects. Check the details below: 

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025-26

Syllabus for other CBSE Class 10th subjects:

Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th other subjects. Check the details below: 

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Other Language Subjects

Direct LINK

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 for Other Academic Electives (Group A2)

Direct LINK

How to Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26?

The CBSE 2024–25 curriculum is out! Students and teachers can download the syllabus PDF for all the subjects by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseacademic.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: Click on the section labelled “Curriculum.”
  • Step 3: Click on the link or tab mentioning "Curriculum 2024-25."
  • Step 4: Download the syllabus PDF.

Other Related Links

 

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News