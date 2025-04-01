CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Latest Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE!

CBSE Class 10th,12th Latest Syllabus 2025-26: CBSE releases new and latest syllabus for classes 9th to 12th every year. For the year 2025, CBSE has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can directly get access to the new syllabus using PDF links here. Check this full article to know.
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for Academic Session 2025-26
Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 12th. Check the details below:
|
Syllabus of Language Subjects
|
To download the syllabus of other languages, click here
|
Syllabus of Academic Electives
|
To download the syllabus of other academic languages, click here
Also, check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Released 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Academic Session 2025-2026
Here, students can get the subject-wise 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 syllabus. This syllabus is per the latest curriculum and includes all the revisions that CBSE would have considered for the new academic year. Download these files and keep them for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for Main Subjects (Group A1)
Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th. Check the details below:
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for Languages (Group L)
Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th language subjects. Check the details below:
|
CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26
Syllabus for other CBSE Class 10th subjects:
Check the latest and revised syllabus for the CBSE board class 10th other subjects. Check the details below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Other Language Subjects
|
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 for Other Academic Electives (Group A2)
How to Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26?
The CBSE 2024–25 curriculum is out! Students and teachers can download the syllabus PDF for all the subjects by following the steps mentioned below:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseacademic.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the section labelled “Curriculum.”
- Step 3: Click on the link or tab mentioning "Curriculum 2024-25."
- Step 4: Download the syllabus PDF.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation