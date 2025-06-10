CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: This article provides the CBSE syllabus for the new academic session of Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. The syllabus provides a detailed summary of the subjects to be studied, as well as the format of the test, the scoring system, and other important instructions. The following is the curriculum for the three streams: science, commerce, and humanities (arts). In order to ensure a complete comprehension of the curriculum and to create an organized study schedule, this extensive syllabus will be quite helpful. CBSE Class 12 Board Syllabus 2025-26: Overview The exams will be conducted once a year, starting from February 17, 2026.

Around 20 lakh students are expected to appear. New Skill Electives for Class 12: Four New Skill Subjects Land Transportation Associate

Electronics and Hardware

Physical Activity Trainer

Design Thinking and Innovation

Key Changes in CBSE Board 2025-26: Basic, non-programmable calculators will be allowed for Class 12 Accountancy students.

On-Screen Marking (OSM) will be implemented for evaluation.

A new re-evaluation system will be introduced. What is the CBSE Class 12 Scheme of Studies? (i) Composites make up the XI and XII courses. Students should only take classes in class XI that they plan to continue in class XII. Class XI students are allowed to offer a minimum of five subjects. The same courses must be taken in class XII. (ii) The first five subjects listed chronologically on the mark sheet or online registration system are the key subjects. (iii) A candidate may additionally suggest an additional elective, which might be any elective subject or an elective-level language. (iv) If a student fails any of the first five courses, the sixth subject will be taken in their place, provided they follow the study schedule. In this case, Hindi or English will still be one of the five core topics.

The CBSE Class 12 Skill Subject Syllabus 2025–2026 has been released. The way the entire curriculum is structured for students depends heavily on the skills subjects. CBSE has introduced skill topics with extra guidelines to integrate skill education in schools affiliated with the organization, giving pupils the entrepreneurial and current employability skills they require. Download CBSE Class 12 Skill Subject Syllabus 2025-26 How Has the CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern Changed for 2026? Under a revised draft plan, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would start administering the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026. These changes aim to provide students greater flexibility, less academic stress, and a competency-based, more thorough evaluation system. By reducing the need for outside coaching and memorization, the new structure seeks to make board exams more accessible to students, in line with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.