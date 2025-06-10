KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 (Arts, Commerce, Science): Download Subject-wise PDFs

By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 30, 2025, 17:05 IST

Check CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 here. Download the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams' subject-specific syllabus PDFs. In this article students will get the detailed explanation of the syllabus  of the subjects to be studied, as well as the format of the test, the scoring system, and other crucial instructions.

Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDFs 2025-26
Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDFs 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: This article provides the CBSE syllabus for the new academic session of Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. The syllabus provides a detailed summary of the subjects to be studied, as well as the format of the test, the scoring system, and other important instructions.

The following is the curriculum for the three streams: science, commerce, and humanities (arts). In order to ensure a complete comprehension of the curriculum and to create an organized study schedule, this extensive syllabus will be quite helpful.

CBSE Class 12 Board Syllabus 2025-26: Overview

  • The exams will be conducted once a year, starting from February 17, 2026.
  • Around 20 lakh students are expected to appear.

New Skill Electives for Class 12: Four New Skill Subjects

  • Land Transportation Associate
  • Electronics and Hardware
  • Physical Activity Trainer
  • Design Thinking and Innovation

Key Changes in CBSE Board 2025-26:

  • Basic, non-programmable calculators will be allowed for Class 12 Accountancy students.
  • On-Screen Marking (OSM) will be implemented for evaluation.
  • A new re-evaluation system will be introduced.

What is the CBSE Class 12 Scheme of Studies?

(i) Composites make up the XI and XII courses. Students should only take classes in class XI that they plan to continue in class XII. Class XI students are allowed to offer a minimum of five subjects. The same courses must be taken in class XII.

(ii) The first five subjects listed chronologically on the mark sheet or online registration system are the key subjects.

(iii) A candidate may additionally suggest an additional elective, which might be any elective subject or an elective-level language.

(iv) If a student fails any of the first five courses, the sixth subject will be taken in their place, provided they follow the study schedule. In this case, Hindi or English will still be one of the five core topics.

(v) In addition to any course, skill electives may be offered based on the study plan.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: New Academic Session 

Check the below tables for the Language & Academic Electives Syllabus of CBSE 2026

Syllabus of Language Subjects

CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Core Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2025-26

To download the syllabus of other languages, click here

Syllabus of Academic Electives

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE  Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Fine Arts Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Informative Practice Syllabus 2025-26

To download the syllabus of other academic languages, click here

The CBSE Class 12 Skill Subject Syllabus 2025–2026 has been released. The way the entire curriculum is structured for students depends heavily on the skills subjects. CBSE has introduced skill topics with extra guidelines to integrate skill education in schools affiliated with the organization, giving pupils the entrepreneurial and current employability skills they require.

Download CBSE Class 12 Skill Subject Syllabus 2025-26

How Has the CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern Changed for 2026? 

Under a revised draft plan, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would start administering the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026. These changes aim to provide students greater flexibility, less academic stress, and a competency-based, more thorough evaluation system.

By reducing the need for outside coaching and memorization, the new structure seeks to make board exams more accessible to students, in line with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Why did CBSE started the two Exam Policy: Reason for the Changes

The new CBSE test schedule was created primarily to alleviate students rising stress levels as a result of the high stakes involved in board exams.

NEP 2020 has been a big supporter of competency-based education, which evaluates students based on their conceptual understanding rather than their factual memory. Through the implementation of these modifications, CBSE hopes to establish an examination system that will enable any student who attends a regular school and studies to pass with ease without the need for intensive outside tutoring.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Updates

Beginning with the two exam possibilities for students, this is a major change to the CBSE board exams. Students in Class 10 and Class 12 will now have two exam opportunities per academic year.

The two phases of the CBSE Board Exam 2026:

  1. Main Examination – The initial attempt was carried out according to the usual plan.
  2. Improvement Examination – An additional chance for pupils to improve their performance.

CBSE Board 2026: Some Student-Friendly Exam Reforms:

  • Competency-based Assessment: There will be more emphasis on comprehension and problem-solving than rote memorization in the questions.
  • Conceptual Clarity & Critical Thinking: Exams will evaluate students' practical application of information.
  • Reduced Dependence on Coaching: To do well on tests, regular schooling will be adequate.

Also Check:

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • CBSE Board 2025-26 : Reason for the Changes in Exam Policy
    +
    The main goal of the revised CBSE exam schedule was to reduce students increasing stress levels brought on by the high stakes of board exams. Competency-based education, which assesses pupils on their conceptual understanding rather than their factual recollection, has received strong support from NEP 2020. By making these changes, CBSE intends to create an exam system that will make it possible for any student who studies and attends a regular school to pass easily without the need for rigorous outside tutoring.
  • Will there be board exams in 2025-26 for Class 12?
    +
    Beginning with the academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally declared that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will now be held twice a year.
  • Why did CBSE reduce the syllabus?
    +
    In an effort to ease students' academic burdens and encourage a more thorough comprehension of the subjects, CBSE streamlined its curriculum. Less rote memorizing and more in-depth learning are made possible by the reduction.
  • Is the NCERT Biology syllabus going to change in 2026?
    +
    The NCERT has introduced some changes to the Biology textbooks for classes 11 and 12, which form the foundation of the NEET Biology syllabus for 2026.
  • Is the Class 12 2026 syllabus released?
    +
    The CBSE 12th syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year has indeed been posted on the official website by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News