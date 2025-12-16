RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of 11 Greatest Olympians of All Time, Read About Their Historic Wins!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 16, 2025, 18:20 IST

Discover the list of the Greatest Olympians of All Time. From Michael Phelps, Dhyan Chand, & other prominent athletes with their record-breaking wins, Olympic, & enduring legacy in sports history.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Greatest Olympians of All Time
Greatest Olympians of All Time

As the 2026 Olympics are set to begin in February, it’s the ideal time to remember the greatest Olympians of all time. Often, people compare the greatness with the medal counts alone; true greatness lies in dominance, longevity, and historical impact. Michael Phelps redefined swimming, Usain Bolt electrified sprinting, and Larisa Latynina set gymnastics standards that inspired generations.

Some have more medals, while others transformed their sports with fewer opportunities. Therefore, through this article, get to know the 11 Greatest Olympians of All Time. Learn about balances between achievement and legacy, and not just statistics.

What Does “Greatest Olympians of All Time” Mean?

Greatness in the Olympic context is defined by a combination of factors that extend beyond medals won. These factors include:

  • Olympic Dominance: Athletes who consistently outperformed their peers on the world’s biggest sporting stage, often remaining unbeaten across multiple Olympic Games.

  • Historical & Cultural Impact: How significantly an athlete shaped their sport, inspired generations, or influenced the global Olympic movement.

  • Longevity at the Elite Level: Sustained excellence across several Olympic cycles rather than a single standout Games.

  • Quality of Competition: Success achieved against deep, competitive international fields, not limited to participation eras.

  • Defining Olympic Moments: Performances that became part of Olympic history — record-breaking feats, perfect routines, or culturally symbolic victories.

List of 11 Greatest Olympians of All Time

Beyond medals and records, these Olympians created significant moments that shaped the history of sport and captured the world’s imagination.

Rank

Olympian Name

Country

Sport

Olympic Medals (Gold)

1

Michael Phelps

United States

Swimming

28 (23 Gold)

2

Usain Bolt

Jamaica

Athletics (Sprinting)

8 (8 Gold)

3

Larisa Latynina

Soviet Union

Gymnastics

18 (9 Gold)

4

Simone Biles

United States

Gymnastics

7 (4 Gold)

5

Carl Lewis

United States

Athletics

9 (9 Gold)

6

Paavo Nurmi

Finland

Athletics (Distance)

9 (5 Gold)

7

Mark Spitz

United States

Swimming

11 (9 Gold)

8

Nadia Comăneci

Romania

Gymnastics

9 (5 Gold)

9

Jesse Owens

United States

Athletics

4 (4 Gold)

10

Birgit Fischer

Germany

Canoe Sprint

12 (8 Gold)

11

Dhyan Chand

India

Field Hockey

3 (3 Gold)

(Sources: Official Olympic records and verified historical sources, including Olympics.com, IOC, BBC Sport, and History.com.)

1. Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is regarded as one of the greatest swimmer of all time. He dominated multiple Olympic Games from 2004 to 2016. Moroever, he is known for his versatility across strokes and distances, and holds the record for the most Olympic medals ever won by an athlete with a medal tally of total 28 medals.

2. Usain Bolt

usain Bolt is called by the name of “Fastest Man Alive”. He not only electrified the track with his record-breaking speed in the 100m and 200m sprints but his Olympic clean sweep and global impact on sprinting is still celebrated.

Check Out: Which was the first Country to Host Olympics?

3. Larisa Latynina

A gymnastics legend of the 1950s and 1960s, Larisa Latynina held the record for the most Olympic medals for decades. Her skill and consistency across multiple apparatuses helped the Soviet Union dominate gymnastics during her era.

Why Medal Count Alone Isn’t Enough?

While medals matter, they do not capture the full picture. Some sports offer limited medal opportunities, while others feature numerous events. For instance, Dhyan Chand’s three Olympic gold medals came with overwhelming dominance in field hockey, just as Jesse Owens’ four gold medals carried immense historical significance at the 1936 Berlin Games. Therefore, context and representation matters as much as numbers.

You may also like to read: What was Earth's First Artificial Satellite? Check Here!

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Why isn’t medal count the only factor in ranking?
      +
      Some sports offer fewer medal opportunities, and historical or cultural impact also defines an athlete’s Olympic legacy, as seen with Dhyan Chand and Jesse Owens.
    • Which Olympian has the most Olympic medals?
      +
      Michael Phelps from the United States holds the record with 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds.
    • Did India have any Olympians in the greatest list?
      +
      Yes, legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand is included for his three Olympic gold medals and unmatched dominance in field hockey.
    • How is Olympic greatness measured?
      +
      Olympic greatness considers medals won, consistency across Games, influence on the sport, quality of competition, and iconic performances.
    • Who are considered the greatest Olympians of all time?
      +
      The greatest Olympians are ranked based on Olympic dominance, historical impact, longevity, and defining moments. This list includes Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Dhyan Chand, and others.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News