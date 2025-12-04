CAT Response Sheet 2025
Which Fish Is Known as the King of Fishes?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 4, 2025, 13:56 IST

Salmon is widely recognised as the King of Fishes because of its strength, endurance, and unique life cycle. Discover why salmon is known as the King of Fishes, its migration strength, characteristics, nutritional value and ecological importance. 

King of Fishes: The Salmon is known as the King of Fishes because of its unmatched strength, long-distance migration, strong ecological role, and high global consumption. Its ability to swim upstream against fast currents makes it one of the most studied and valued fish species worldwide.

Why Is Salmon Called the King of Fishes?

Salmon migrates thousands of kilometres, supplies high-quality protein, supports major fishing industries, and maintains river ecosystems. It is a top commercial species in markets across Europe, North America, and Asia. Its global demand places it among the most economically important fish.

Where Salmon Is Found?

Salmon lives in the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and migrates into rivers in Canada, Alaska, Norway, Russia, Japan, Scotland, and Northern Europe. These regions run some of the world’s largest salmon fisheries and hatcheries.

salmon

Characteristics of Salmon

Salmon has a streamlined body, high muscle strength, and the ability to leap over obstacles. It is an anadromous species, meaning it lives in the ocean but returns to freshwater to reproduce. Its life cycle supports continuous population renewal.

Nutritional Value of Salmon

Salmon contains Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), complete protein, vitamin B12, and selenium. It is classified as a heart-healthy fish by nutrition authorities due to its nutrient density and low saturated fat.

Interesting Facts About the King of Fishes

Longest Fish Migration

Some salmon species migrate 3,000–5,000 km depending on the route. This makes their migration one of the longest among all freshwater-linked fish.

Exceptional Jumping Ability

Salmon can jump up to 12 feet, helping them cross rapids and waterfalls during migration. This behaviour is documented across Pacific salmon species.

Color Transformation

During spawning, salmon turn red, green, or darker shades due to hormonal changes. This colour shift signals maturity and reproductive readiness.

Natural Compass Navigation

Salmon navigate using Earth’s magnetic field, sunlight position, and smell memory. Studies show they can detect subtle differences in magnetic intensity.

Cultural Importance

Salmon has been a traditional food source for coastal communities for thousands of years. It is central to Indigenous diets, ceremonies, and trade networks.

Salmon is widely recognised as the King of Fishes because of its long-distance migration, strong ecological role, high nutritional value, and global economic importance. Keep reading for more topics like this.

