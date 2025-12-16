RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on December 16, has released the RRB NTPC UG Stage 2 Admit Card 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts on official website. The Stage 2 level exam for Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024) posts is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified for 3,445 various vacancies under RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official RRB regional websites. RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 is available to download for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) exam scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download Link

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2Admit Card 2025 Overview The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Undergraduate admit card is available to download on the official website of RRBs. Candidates candownload the admit card after using their login credentials.. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Exam Name RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Admit Card Release Date From 4th August 2025 onwards Exam Dates December 20, 2025 Vacancies 3445 posts (UG level) Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com Login Credentials Required Registration Number & Date of Birth How to Download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

Visit the official RRB portal for your region or go to rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)

Now provide your registration number and date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY format).

Click Login to access your admit card and check the same in a new window.

Verify the details with actual credentials.

Download and print the same for exam day. Documents to Carry Along with RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have shortlisted for the RRB NTPC UG Stage 2 exam for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024) are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same at the exam venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-