HP Patwari Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

HP Patwari Syllabus: Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has announced 530 vacancies for the Patwari post. Interested candidates should check the examination scheme outlined by the Aayog in the official notification. It will help them know about the subject asked, marks distribution, and other factors. They will be able to focus only on the relevant topics. Read ahead to know the HP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern along with preparation strategies. HP Patwari Syllabus 2026 Overview HPRCA Patwari recruitment is an excellent opportunity for 12th pass candidates aspiring to start their career early. The selection will be made based on the written exam, document verification, and medical exam. A total of 120 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the computer-based test/ written screening test.

HPRCA Patwari syllabus covers GK, Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi and subject-related. Review the weightage of every subject and prioritise them accordingly in your preparation. You should check the HP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern before planning your strategy. HP Patwari Syllabus Overview Conducting Body Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur Post Name Patwari Vacancies 530 Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification & Medical Examination Question Type Objective Number of Questions 120 Maximum Marks 120 Exam Duration 90 minutes What is HP Patwari Exam Pattern Understanding the HP Patwari exam pattern can simplify your preparation. It provides insights into subject-wise marks weightage, question type, total number of questions, duration, etc. It comprises a total of 120 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. The exam duration shall be 90 minutes.

Sections Number of Questions Subjects/field concerned 85 questions (a) General Knowledge, including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs. (b) Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi 35 questions HP Patwari Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Candidates should start their preparation by downloading the latest HP Patwari Syllabus PDF. It will help them recognise the relevant topics and formulate the strategy accordingly. Get the direct download link of the HPRCA Patwari syllabus PDF here. HP Patwari Syllabus 2026: Subject-wise HPRCA Patwari Syllabus The HPRCA Patwari syllabus includes a wide range of subjects: GK, Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi and subject-related. You should build strong basics and master advanced topics across all subjects. This will strengthen your confidence and help you perform well. Check below the subject-wise HP Patwari syllabus:

What is HP Patwari GK Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs is one of the most scoring sections of a competitive exam. All you need to do is stay updated with the latest happenings and focus on static GK and state-related general awareness. Some of the important topics are: National and International Events

Indian History

Indian Geography

Indian Polity

General Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Biology)

Scientific Inventions & Discoveries

Budget & 5-Year Plans

Economy

Himachal Pradesh GK

Awards

Books & Authors

Sports

Government Schemes, etc What is HPRCA Patwari Reasoning Syllabus Reasoning section may feature tricky and complex questions. The more you practice, the better your accuracy will become. Master pattern recognition skills to pick the right questions in the exam. It covers the following important topics:

Order & Ranking

Syllogism

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

Blood Relation

Analogy

Seating Arrangements

Direction & Distance

Puzzles

Coding & Decoding

Alphabetical Order, etc HP Patwari Syllabus for English Make a habit of reading the newspaper daily to improve your vocabulary. It will help you read passages faster without losing comprehension. Learn new words daily and use them in your daily conversation. Revise grammar rules and practice unlimited questions to score high marks. Some of the important topics are: Reading Comprehension

Synonyms Antonyms

Models

Subject Verb and Agreements

Articles

Tenses

Idioms and Phrases

Odd One Out

Sentence Rearrangements, etc HPRCA Patwari Syllabus for Hindi This section is designed to assess your understanding of Hindi grammar, vocabulary, and language usage. Below are the important topics covered in the HP Patwari Hindi Syllabus: