HP Patwari Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

HP Patwari Syllabus: Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has announced 530 vacancies for the Patwari post. Interested candidates should check the examination scheme outlined by the Aayog in the official notification. It will help them know about the subject asked, marks distribution, and other factors. They will be able to focus only on the relevant topics. Read ahead to know the HP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern along with preparation strategies.
HP Patwari Syllabus 2026 Overview
HPRCA Patwari recruitment is an excellent opportunity for 12th pass candidates aspiring to start their career early. The selection will be made based on the written exam, document verification, and medical exam. A total of 120 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the computer-based test/ written screening test.
HPRCA Patwari syllabus covers GK, Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi and subject-related. Review the weightage of every subject and prioritise them accordingly in your preparation. You should check the HP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern before planning your strategy.
|
HP Patwari Syllabus Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
Vacancies
|
530
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification & Medical Examination
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Maximum Marks
|
120
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
What is HP Patwari Exam Pattern
Understanding the HP Patwari exam pattern can simplify your preparation. It provides insights into subject-wise marks weightage, question type, total number of questions, duration, etc. It comprises a total of 120 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. The exam duration shall be 90 minutes.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Subjects/field concerned
|
85 questions
|
(a) General Knowledge, including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs.
(b) Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi
|
35 questions
HP Patwari Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Candidates should start their preparation by downloading the latest HP Patwari Syllabus PDF. It will help them recognise the relevant topics and formulate the strategy accordingly. Get the direct download link of the HPRCA Patwari syllabus PDF here.
HP Patwari Syllabus 2026: Subject-wise HPRCA Patwari Syllabus
The HPRCA Patwari syllabus includes a wide range of subjects: GK, Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, General English & General Hindi and subject-related. You should build strong basics and master advanced topics across all subjects. This will strengthen your confidence and help you perform well. Check below the subject-wise HP Patwari syllabus:
What is HP Patwari GK Syllabus
General Knowledge and Current Affairs is one of the most scoring sections of a competitive exam. All you need to do is stay updated with the latest happenings and focus on static GK and state-related general awareness. Some of the important topics are:
-
National and International Events
-
Indian History
-
Indian Geography
-
Indian Polity
-
General Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Biology)
-
Scientific Inventions & Discoveries
-
Budget & 5-Year Plans
-
Economy
-
Himachal Pradesh GK
-
Awards
-
Books & Authors
-
Sports
-
Government Schemes, etc
What is HPRCA Patwari Reasoning Syllabus
Reasoning section may feature tricky and complex questions. The more you practice, the better your accuracy will become. Master pattern recognition skills to pick the right questions in the exam. It covers the following important topics:
-
Order & Ranking
-
Syllogism
-
Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
-
Blood Relation
-
Analogy
-
Seating Arrangements
-
Direction & Distance
-
Puzzles
-
Coding & Decoding
-
Alphabetical Order, etc
HP Patwari Syllabus for English
Make a habit of reading the newspaper daily to improve your vocabulary. It will help you read passages faster without losing comprehension. Learn new words daily and use them in your daily conversation. Revise grammar rules and practice unlimited questions to score high marks. Some of the important topics are:
-
Reading Comprehension
-
-
Models
-
Subject Verb and Agreements
-
Articles
-
Tenses
-
-
Odd One Out
-
Sentence Rearrangements, etc
HPRCA Patwari Syllabus for Hindi
This section is designed to assess your understanding of Hindi grammar, vocabulary, and language usage. Below are the important topics covered in the HP Patwari Hindi Syllabus:
-
व्याकरण
-
मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियां
-
विलोम शब्द, पर्यायवाची शब्द
-
कारक, संधि, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, अलंकार
-
रस, छंद, वाक्य के लिए शब्द
-
लिंग (स्त्रीलिंग/पुल्लिंग)
How to Cover the HP Patwari Syllabus?
Candidates should cover the HP Patwari syllabus smartly. They should create a structured study plan to cover topics across all subjects. This will help them get enough time for practice and revision. Here are tips and tricks to perform well in the exam:
-
Analyse the HPRCA Patwari syllabus and pattern carefully.
-
Choose the best books to build a solid foundation.
-
Take mocks and practice past papers regularly. This can improve your speed and accuracy.
-
Revise all the important topics for better retention.
