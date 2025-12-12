HP Patwari Apply Online Begins: HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 for 530 Posts

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 12, 2025, 16:59 IST

HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 Notification released for 530 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till 16 December at hprca.hp.gov.in. Get all the details on HP Patwari Recruitment including vacancy, last date, age limit, steps to apply online and more here.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 530 Vacancies

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Revenue Agency (HPCRA) has started the application process for Patwari post. Candidates wishing to join the government sector need to apply online at hprca.hp.gov.in. The deadline for submission of HP Patwari Application Form is 16 January 2026. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 530 Patwari vacancies. The selection process includes three stages: Written exam, Documents Verification and Medical Exam. 

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 Overview

HPRCA issued the official HP Patwari Notification 2025 PDF for 530 vacancies on 6 December. The registration link has been activated on the official website. Aspirants ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their application. They must have cleared class 12th and fall within the age limit of 18 and 45 years. Those who will clear the written exam and get recruited will get Rs 12500 per month.

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur,

Post Name

Patwari

Vacancy

530

Registration Number

12th December 2025 to 16th January 2026

Educational Qualifications

12th pass

Age Limit

18 to 45 years

Salary

Rs. 12500

Selection process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Official website

hprca.hp.gov.in

HP Patwari Apply Online 2025 Link

The registration link for HPRCA Patwari Recruitment activated on 12 December. Candidates can either visit the HPRCA’s website or click on the direct link provided below.

HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

HPRCA Patwari Vacancy 2025

A total of 530 Patwari (job trainee) vacancies with post code 25027. Check the category-wise vacancies distribution in the table below:

Category

Vacancies

Gen (UR)

210

EWS

64

Gen (WFF)

06

SC (UR)

100

SC (BPL)

19

SC (WFF)

03

ST (UR)

19

ST (BPL)

06

OBC (UR)

81

OBC (BPL)

19

OBC (WFF)

03

Total 

530

How to Apply Online for HP Patwari Recruitment 2025?

Follow these steps to submit your HP Patwari Online Form

1. Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in. 

2. If you are a new user, complete the registration form.

3. Login using the generated registration number and password.

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload your photo, signature, and photo ID proof.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Review all details and submit the form.

8. Save your HP Patwari online form for future reference.

HP Patwari Application Fee 2025

The application fee for HPRCA Recruitment must be paid online. It is the same for all categories:

Category

Fee Amount

Examination Fee (all categories)

Rs. 100

Processing Fee

Rs. 700

Total Fees

Rs. 800

Correction Fee

Rs.100

Meenu Solanki

