HP Patwari Apply Online Begins: HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 for 530 Posts

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Revenue Agency (HPCRA) has started the application process for Patwari post. Candidates wishing to join the government sector need to apply online at hprca.hp.gov.in. The deadline for submission of HP Patwari Application Form is 16 January 2026.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 530 Patwari vacancies. The selection process includes three stages: Written exam, Documents Verification and Medical Exam.
HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 Overview
HPRCA issued the official HP Patwari Notification 2025 PDF for 530 vacancies on 6 December. The registration link has been activated on the official website. Aspirants ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their application. They must have cleared class 12th and fall within the age limit of 18 and 45 years. Those who will clear the written exam and get recruited will get Rs 12500 per month.
|
|
Conducting Body
|
Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur,
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
Vacancy
|
530
|
Registration Number
|
12th December 2025 to 16th January 2026
|
Educational Qualifications
|
12th pass
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 45 years
|
Salary
|
Rs. 12500
|
Selection process
|
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Examination
|
Official website
|
hprca.hp.gov.in
HP Patwari Apply Online 2025 Link
The registration link for HPRCA Patwari Recruitment activated on 12 December. Candidates can either visit the HPRCA’s website or click on the direct link provided below.
HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
HPRCA Patwari Vacancy 2025
A total of 530 Patwari (job trainee) vacancies with post code 25027. Check the category-wise vacancies distribution in the table below:
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
Gen (UR)
|
210
|
EWS
|
64
|
Gen (WFF)
|
06
|
SC (UR)
|
100
|
SC (BPL)
|
19
|
SC (WFF)
|
03
|
ST (UR)
|
19
|
ST (BPL)
|
06
|
OBC (UR)
|
81
|
OBC (BPL)
|
19
|
OBC (WFF)
|
03
|
Total
|
530
How to Apply Online for HP Patwari Recruitment 2025?
Follow these steps to submit your HP Patwari Online Form
1. Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.
2. If you are a new user, complete the registration form.
3. Login using the generated registration number and password.
4. Fill out the application form
5. Upload your photo, signature, and photo ID proof.
6. Pay the application fee.
7. Review all details and submit the form.
8. Save your HP Patwari online form for future reference.
HP Patwari Application Fee 2025
The application fee for HPRCA Recruitment must be paid online. It is the same for all categories:
|
Category
|
Fee Amount
|
Examination Fee (all categories)
|
Rs. 100
|
Processing Fee
|
Rs. 700
|
Total Fees
|
Rs. 800
|
Correction Fee
|
Rs.100
