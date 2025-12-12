HP Patwari Apply Online Begins: HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025 for 530 Posts

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Revenue Agency (HPCRA) has started the application process for Patwari post. Candidates wishing to join the government sector need to apply online at hprca.hp.gov.in. The deadline for submission of HP Patwari Application Form is 16 January 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 530 Patwari vacancies. The selection process includes three stages: Written exam, Documents Verification and Medical Exam.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2025 Overview

HPRCA issued the official HP Patwari Notification 2025 PDF for 530 vacancies on 6 December. The registration link has been activated on the official website. Aspirants ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their application. They must have cleared class 12th and fall within the age limit of 18 and 45 years. Those who will clear the written exam and get recruited will get Rs 12500 per month.