List of Top 6 Longest Ruling Queens in World History

Dec 12, 2025, 18:00 IST

Discover the six longest-reigning queens in world history, including Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, and Queen Wilhelmina. This article details their extraordinary accomplishments, long periods of rule, and the lasting impact they had as leaders, diplomats, and advisors on their respective nations and global development.

Longest Ruling Queens in World History

Historically, queens have exercised great influence over the development and shaping of their nation's culture and politics. Therefore, in addition to shaping their countries, Queens are responsible for contributing to the internal workings of their governments. Whereas many queens ruled their respective countries for only a short period, a handful of monarchs ruled for decades or longer and left behind examples of leadership that are still useful today. 

The lengthy reigns of many queens showed the world that they possessed much resilience and wisdom while navigating through some very complicated political environments, amidst wars, and significant social changes. Many of these monarchs also represented consistency and progression. Through their efforts as leaders, diplomats, and advisors, they affected how Europe and Asia developed throughout history. This article details the six longest reigning queens of all time, their extraordinary accomplishments, and the period of time that they reigned.

Top 6 Longest Ruling Queens in World History

Here are the top 6 longest ruling queens in world history along with their region and years of reign: 

Rank

Name

Region

Years of Reign

1

Queen Elizabeth II

United Kingdom

1952-2022 (70 yrs)

2

Queen Victoria

United Kingdom

1837-1901 (63 yrs)

3

Queen Wilhelmina

Netherlands

1890–1948 (58 yrs)

4

Queen Margrethe II

Denmark

1972-Present (50 yrs)

5

Queen Elizabeth I

England

1558-1603 (45 yrs)

6

Queen Sophie of Greece

Greece

1870-1947 (various roles)

1.Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee | CNN

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled from 1952 to 2022, is the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving for 70 years. Her reign saw drastic changes in society, politics, and technology; she is renowned for her loyalty and steadfastness. 

She represented leadership and diplomacy on a global scale and served to ensure that the monarchy was still relevant in an ever-changing world.

2. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria - Children, Family Tree & Facts | HISTORY

Queen Victoria, who ruled from 1837 to 1901, reigned for 63 years and 7 months when the British Empire was at its height. The years of her reign form what is referred to as the Victorian Age and can be characterised by industrialisation, cultural growth, and the global expansion of the British Empire. 

The political, social, and diplomatic environment of the time was influenced by the instability caused in part by Queen Victoria's long reign; however, her reign also provides the foundation for the legacy of stability and reform that exists today.

3.  Queen Wilhelmina

Queen Wilhelmina: The Voice of Resistance in World War II - Doyle Glass Author

Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands ruled for 58 years from 1890 to 1948 and led her nation through both World Wars. The Netherlands remained united and strong under her leadership and continued to inspire the people of her country in times of crisis.

 As a result, her leadership solidified the monarchy's place in society and facilitated its influence and legacy. Today, she is regarded as one of the most significant and longest-reigning monarchs in modern Europe.

4. Queen Margrethe II

Margrethe II | Monarch, Constitutional Monarchy, & Denmark | Britannica

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is the longest-serving monarch in Denmark's history, serving for more than 50 years. Queen Margrethe II has been active in the modernization and creative aspects of the monarchy as well as combining both contemporary and traditional aspects of her monarchy.

She has focused her rule on preserving Danish culture through public engagement, promoting diplomacy and maintaining public interest in the Danish royal family, allowing her to be a figure of respect and longevity for both the Danish and global royal families.

5. Queen Elizabeth I

Queen Elizabeth I facts and myths | Royal Museums Greenwich

Queen Elizabeth I of England ruled for 45 years and is known for creating the Elizabethan Era. Queen Elizabeth I increased both the political and military power of England while building a stronger global presence.

Her promotion of the arts and literature were key in turning England into a world-class nation with a tremendous cultural foundation and strong global standing.

Conclusion

Both of these queens were leaders and had a strong vision that accomplished much during their long reigns. Each had a tremendous ability to influence and effect how their countries would develop and how their cultures would thrive and have had a lasting impact on future generations of women and how they view leadership.

