CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 5 Continuity and Differentiability MCQs

CBSE 12th Maths Continuity and Differentiability MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Chapter 5 Continuity and Differentiability.

Maths 12th Continuity and Differentiability MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) holds the term-end board exams for class 12, which is considered among the top and hardest exams in the country. It’s the most important test in a school student’s life in India and helps influence his or her future.

The board exam comprises a large syllabus, and the question paper consists of various types of questions like long-answer, short answer and objective multiple-choice. The MCQs are often tricky and time-consuming so every student must practice them thoroughly before exams.

MCQ for the mathematics exam of CBSE Class 12 is particularly challenging since they require fast calculation and quick thinking from students. MCQs from Continuity and Differentiability and other calculus chapters trouble students the most. But if you practice the following CBSE Class 12 Chapter 5 Continuity and Differentiability MCQs, you’ll definitely see an improvement in your mathematical skills and confidence.

We have covered MCQ of different concepts and varying difficulty order. The answers are provided with each question. Be sure to go practice the questions till you can solve them without any mistakes. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 5 Continuity and Differentiability below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 5 Continuity and Differentiability

Question 1: The function f(x) = [ln(1+ax)-ln(1-bx)]/x, not defined at x=0. The value should be assigned to f at x=0, so that it is continuous at x =0, is

(a) a+b

(b) a-b

(c) b-a

(d) ln a+ ln b

Answer: (a) a+b

Question 2: If x sin(a+y) = sin y, then dy/dx is equal to

(a) [sin2(a+y)]/sin a

(b) sin a /[sin2(a+y)]

(c) [sin(a+y)]/sin a

(d) sin a /[sin(a+y)]

Answer: (a) [sin2(a+y)]/sin a

Question 3: The function f(x) = [x], where [x] denotes the greatest integer function is continuous at:

(a) 4

(b) -2

(c) 1

(d) 1.5

Answer: (d) 1.5

Question 4: Consider the following in respect of the function f(x) = 10x:

Its domain is (∞, ∞) It is a continuous function It is differentiable at x = 0

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: (d) 1, 2 and 3

Question 5: Let f(x) = |sin x|. Then

(a) f is everywhere differentiable

(b) f is everywhere continuous but not differentiable at x = nπ, n ∈ Z.

(c) f is everywhere continuous but not differentiable at x = (2n + 1) , n ∈ Z.

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) f is everywhere continuous but not differentiable at x = nπ, n ∈ Z.

Question 6: If the function f(x) = (2x-sin-1x)/(2x+tan-1x) is continuous at each point of its domain, then the value of f(0) is

(a) 1/3

(b) -1/3

(c) 2/3

(d) 2

Answer: (a) 1/3

Question 7:

Question 8:

Question 9: The value of c in Rolle’s theorem for the function, f(x) = sin 2x in [0, π/2] is

(a) π/4

(b) π/6

(c) π/2

(d) π/3

Answer: Option (a) π/4

Question 10:

