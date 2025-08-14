BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025 out at bsphcl.co.in, Download Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. To raise your objections, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. You can download the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 from the official website by providing the application number and password. A direct link to check BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 is provided here- BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Link Active The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially activated the BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025 download link on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. Click on the direct link below for the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 direct link.

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Active Link BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025: Overview The Bihar BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025 link is now active on the official website. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the table below for Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights. Detail Information Post Name Technician Grade III Conducting Body Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) Numbar of Posts 2156 Answer Key Release Date Aug 13, 2025 Answer Key Status Out Official Website bsphcl.co.in The organisation had conducted the recruitment exam for Technician Grade III positions from 11-07-2025 to 22-07-2025 across the state. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

How To Download BSPHCL Answer Key 2025? You can download the answer key after following the steps given below- Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link-Inviting Objection against Model Answer (Tech.Gr.-III, ENN-05/2024)

Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.

Click on the submit button and provide the credentials.

Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).

Download and print the answer key for future reference. What't Next After BSPHCL Answer Key 2025? All the candidates who appeared in the Technician Grade III exam can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any. To raise objections, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.After the receiving all the objections, the organisation will evaluate all objections/challenges by expert panel and then the Final Answer key will be released. Candidates will get the final answer key with the releasing of results for the Technician Grade III posts.