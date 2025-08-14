Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025 out at bsphcl.co.in, Download Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

 BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. Check steps to download the answer key and raise objections, if any here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 14, 2025, 13:49 IST
Get all details about BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025
Get all details about BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade III Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. To raise your objections, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. You can download the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 from the official website by providing the application number and password. A direct link to check BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 is provided here-

BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially activated the BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025 download link on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. Click on the direct link below for the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 direct link.

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025

Active Link

BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Bihar BSPHCL Technician Answer Key 2025 link is now active on the official website. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III are to be filled through the recruitment drive.  Check the table below for Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Post Name

Technician Grade III

Conducting Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL)

Numbar of Posts 

2156 

Answer Key Release Date

Aug 13, 2025

Answer Key Status

Out

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

 

The organisation had conducted the recruitment exam for Technician Grade III positions from 11-07-2025 to 22-07-2025 across the state. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts are to be  filled through the recruitment drive. 

 

How To Download BSPHCL Answer Key 2025?

You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link-Inviting Objection against Model Answer (Tech.Gr.-III, ENN-05/2024)
  • Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.
  • Click on the submit button and provide the credentials.  
  • Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).  
  • Download and print the answer key for future reference.

What't Next After BSPHCL Answer Key 2025?

All the candidates who appeared in the Technician Grade III exam can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any. To raise objections,  candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.After the receiving all the objections, the organisation will evaluate all objections/challenges by expert panel and then the Final Answer key will be released. Candidates will get the final answer key with the releasing of results for the Technician Grade III posts. 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News