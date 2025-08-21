When it comes to leading global companies, top CEOs don’t just shape one industry; they redefine it. Their decisions influence economies, create breakthroughs in technology, and touch millions of lives. And in return, these leaders earn unmatchable pay packages. Now, as per the Times of India report of 2025, Elon Musk tops the global list as the highest-paid CEO with a staggering compensation of $23.5 billion, primarily driven by Tesla stock options. Following him are tech giants’ leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Check out: Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in India List of Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World 2025 Here’s a closer look at the Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World in 2025: CEO Name Company Earnings (USD) Elon Musk Tesla $23.5 Billion Tim Cook Apple $770.5 Million Sundar Pichai Alphabet $280 Million Jensen Huang Nvidia $561 Million Reed Hastings Netflix $453.5 Million Leonard Schleifer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $452.9 Million Marc Benioff Salesforce $439.4 Million Satya Nadella Microsoft $309.4 Million Robert A. Kotick Activision Blizzard $296.7 Million Hock E. Tan Broadcom $288 Million

1. Elon Musk Elon Musk leads Tesla, the pioneer in electric vehicles, and continues to dominate the global EV market. His massive $23.5 billion compensation package is largely tied to Tesla's stock performance, reflecting the company's growth and innovation under his leadership. 2. Tim Cook Since succeeding Steve Jobs, Tim Cook has steered Apple to record-breaking success. Under his guidance, Apple became the first $2 trillion company. His pay package of $770.5 million comes from stock grants, bonuses, and performance-linked benefits. 3. Sundar Pichai Since 2015, Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, has been instrumental in growing Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud. Pichai's $280 million annual compensation is fitting for the company's role as a global technology leader.

4. Jensen Huang Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, has been pivotal in transforming GPUs and pushing boundaries in Artificial Intelligence. His $561 million compensation represents all the ruling power Nvidia has over AI and gaming technology. 5. Reed Hastings Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings reshaped the entertainment industry with streaming. With a package of $453.5 million, he stands among the highest-paid CEOs, highlighting Netflix's continued global influence. Other Notable CEO's Continuing the list, there is Leonard Schleifer at six spot with earnings of around $452.9 million, followed by Marc Benioff, Satya Nadella, and Robert A. Kotic at the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively. The list comes to an end with Hock E.Tan, Ceo of Broadcom, who earns around $288 million.