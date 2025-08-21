SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World [2025]

This list identifies the top global earners, with Elon Musk leading at $23.5 billion. Other high-earning CEOs include Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), and Reed Hastings (Netflix), highlighting their significant impact on industries and economies.

BySneha Singh
Aug 21, 2025, 14:12 IST
Highest Paid CEO's in the World
Highest Paid CEO's in the World

When it comes to leading global companies, top CEOs don’t just shape one industry; they redefine it. Their decisions influence economies, create breakthroughs in technology, and touch millions of lives. And in return, these leaders earn unmatchable pay packages.

Now, as per the Times of India report of 2025, Elon Musk tops the global list as the highest-paid CEO with a staggering compensation of $23.5 billion, primarily driven by Tesla stock options. Following him are tech giants’ leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai.

Check out: Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in India

List of Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World 2025

Here’s a closer look at the Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World in 2025:

CEO Name

Company

Earnings (USD)

Elon Musk

Tesla

$23.5 Billion

Tim Cook

Apple

$770.5 Million

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet

$280 Million

Jensen Huang

Nvidia

$561 Million

Reed Hastings

Netflix

$453.5 Million

Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

$452.9 Million

Marc Benioff

Salesforce

$439.4 Million

Satya Nadella

Microsoft

$309.4 Million

Robert A. Kotick

Activision Blizzard

$296.7 Million

Hock E. Tan

Broadcom

$288 Million

1. Elon Musk 

Elon Musk leads Tesla, the pioneer in electric vehicles, and continues to dominate the global EV market. His massive $23.5 billion compensation package is largely tied to Tesla’s stock performance, reflecting the company’s growth and innovation under his leadership.

2. Tim Cook 

Since succeeding Steve Jobs, Tim Cook has steered Apple to record-breaking success. Under his guidance, Apple became the first $2 trillion company. His pay package of $770.5 million comes from stock grants, bonuses, and performance-linked benefits.

3. Sundar Pichai 

Since 2015, Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, has been instrumental in growing Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud. Pichai's $280 million annual compensation is fitting for the company's role as a global technology leader.

4. Jensen Huang 

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, has been pivotal in transforming GPUs and pushing boundaries in Artificial Intelligence. His $561 million compensation represents all the ruling power Nvidia has over AI and gaming technology.

5. Reed Hastings 

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings reshaped the entertainment industry with streaming. With a package of $453.5 million, he stands among the highest-paid CEOs, highlighting Netflix’s continued global influence.

Check out: Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in India in 2024

Other Notable CEO’s

Continuing the list, there is Leonard Schleifer at six spot with earnings of around $452.9 million, followed by Marc Benioff, Satya Nadella, and Robert A. Kotic at the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively. The list comes to an end with Hock E.Tan, Ceo of Broadcom, who earns around $288 million.

Conclusion

The world’s highest-paid CEOs are not just business executives; they’re industry-shaping visionaries whose influence goes far beyond their companies. 

Enter your Blink text here...

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News