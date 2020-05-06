Elon Reeve Musk: Birth, Family, Education, Career, Music and Personal Life

Elon Reeve Musk is an engineer, technology entrepreneur, industrial designer and a philanthropist. Elon Musk holds the citizenship of three countries-- South Africa (1971–present), Canada (1989–present) and United States (2002-present). Elon Musk is the founder, CEO and Chief Designer at SpaceX; co-founder, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

Elon Reeve Musk: Birth, Early Life, Family and Education

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa to Maye Musk and Errol Musk. Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk is a Canadian-South African model and dietitian while his father Errol Musk is an African electromechanical engineer, pilot, and sailor. In 1980, Elon Musk's parents separated, Elon Musk chooses to live with his father in the suburbs of Pretoria. However, Musk regrets his choice and calls his father a terrible human being.

At the age of 10, Elon Musk developed an interest in computing and at the age of 12, he was a self-taught computer programmer and sold codes for the video game he created 'Blastar' for $500 to 'PC and Office Technology Magazine'.

Elon Musk completed his schooling from Waterkloof House Preparatory School, Bryanston High School and Pretoria Boys High School. He then became determined to move to America against his father's wish as he believed that America is where great things are possible, more than any other country in the world.

In June 1989, before his 18th birthday, Elon Musk moved to Canada after obtaining a Canadian passport with the help of his Canadian-born mother.

Before receiving the Canadian passport, Elon Musk attended the University of Pretoria (only for 5 months). In 1989, Elon Musk attended Queen's University and in 1992 he attended the University of Pennsylvania where he did his B.Sc. in Economics and B.A. in Physics.

In 1994, Elon Musk did two summer internships-- Pinnacle Research Institute and Palo Alto. In 1995, Elon Musk started his doctorate in 'energy physics/materials science' from Stanford University, California but dropped out after two days and launched his first company.

Elon Musk: Personal Life

In 2000, Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson whom he met at Queen's University, Ontario. The couple had 6 sons. The first son died due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) at the age of 10 weeks. The couple had twins sons via Vitro fertilization in 2004 and triplets via Vitro fertilization in 2006. The couple got separated in 2008 and both of them share the custody of their 5 sons.

In 2008, Elon Musk started dating English actress Talulah Riley and the couple married in 2010. In 2012, Elon Musk parted from Talulah Riley and took to Twitter to announce this. In 2013, the couple re-married and in December 2014, Musk filed for a second divorce from Riley, but was withdrawn. In March 2016, Riley filed for the divorce from Musk and the duo got separated in late 2016.

In 2016, Elon Musk started dating American actress Amber Heard but the duo parted their ways due to their busy schedules.

On May 7, 2018, Elon Musk started dating Canadian Musician Grimes. On May 4, 2020, Grimes gave birth to a son and Musk named him 'X Æ A-12'.

Elon Musk: Zip2 Corporation

In 1995, Elon Musk along with his brother Kimbal established Zip2 Corporation. Zip2 Corporation was a web software company that developed and marketed an Internet city guide for newspapers-- maps, directions, etc. where Elon Musk implemented the direction codes in Java. He also obtained contracts from The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. In February 1999, Compaq acquired Zip2 Corporation for 307 million USD in cash.

Elon Musk: X.com and Paypal

In March 1999, Elon Musk co-founded an online financial service and e-mail payment company 'X.com' from the money. In 2000, X.com merged with Cofinity (American software company) having a money transfer service Paypal. In 2001, the company was renamed as Paypal. In 2000, Elon Musk was removed as CEO of the merged company due to his ambition to add PayPal's Unix-based infrastructure to Microsoft Windows. In 2002, eBay acquired Paypal for 1.5 Billion USD and Musk received his share of 11.7% that is 165 Million USD. In July 2017, Musk purchased X.com domain from Paypal citing sentimental reasons.

Elon Musk: SpaceX

In 2001, Elon Musk started working on a project 'Mars Oasis' to carry out a greenhouse experiment on Mars having food crops growing on Martian regolith. In October 2001, Elon Musk along with Jim Cantrell and Adeo Ressi travelled to Moscow to buy refurbished ICBMs that could send payloads in space. In February 2002, the group of three went to Russia to look ICBMs and returned with Mike Griffin-- American Physicist and Aerospace Engineer. The group had a meeting with Kosmotras and were offered one rocket for US$8 million which Musk considered highly-priced. Musk after returning from Moscow, calculated the price for raw materials which were required for building a rocket. Musk ended up founding SpaceX which could build affordable rockets for him as per his needs.

In May 2002, Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SpaceX. He was the CEO and CTO of the company. The company manufactures and develops space launch vehicles. The first two rockets of the company were-- Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 and first spacecraft-- Dragon. In September 2008, Falcon 1 rocket put a satellite into Earth's orbit thus becoming first privately funded liquid-fueled rocket.

Elon Musk: Music

On March 30, 2019, Elon Musk released 'RIP Harambe' rap track under the name 'Emo G Records' on SoundCloud. The rap track was written by Yung Jake, co-written by Yung Jake and Caroline Polachek and Produced by BloodPop. Next year, on January 30, 2020, Elon Musk released an EDM track 'Don't Doubt Ur Vibe' which was written and performed by him.

