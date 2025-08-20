SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Where to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025. Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The candidates who will be declared successful in the SBI PO Result 2025 will be called for the next phase of examination, the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025.
The SBI PO Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination is expected to get released in the third week of August 2025 on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. This year, SBI has released 541 vacancies, for which the examination was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 will soon be able to check the result using their registration number and password.
SBI PO Result 2025: Overview
The SBI will release the SBI PO Prelims result on its official website, sbi.co.in for the exam which was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the SBI PO Mains Examination 2025. Check the SBI PO Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Features
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SBI PO 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Exam Dates
|
August 2, 4 and 5, 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
541
|
Result Release Date
|
Last Week of August 2025
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview/Group Exercise
How to Check SBI PO Result 2025?
After the release of SBI PO Result 2025 candidates will be able to check their result by clicking on the direct link in this article or they can follow the simple steps below
Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
On the homepage click on the careers button
Now click on the “Recruitment of Probationary Officers (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2025-26/04)”
Click on the “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025”
Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password
Click on the Submit to view your result
Download and print the SBI PO Result for future reference
