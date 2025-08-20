SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Where to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025. Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The candidates who will be declared successful in the SBI PO Result 2025 will be called for the next phase of examination, the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025.

The SBI PO Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination is expected to get released in the third week of August 2025 on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. This year, SBI has released 541 vacancies, for which the examination was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 will soon be able to check the result using their registration number and password.