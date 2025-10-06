BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the result for the posts of Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant on its website- bsphcl.co.in. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.

Earlier the organisation had conducted the recruitment exam for Technician Grade III positions from 11-07-2025 to 22-07-2025 across the state.

BSPHCL Result 2025 Download

