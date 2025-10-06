BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the result for the posts of Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant on its website- bsphcl.co.in. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.
Earlier the organisation had conducted the recruitment exam for Technician Grade III positions from 11-07-2025 to 22-07-2025 across the state.
BSPHCL Result 2025 Download
The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially released the result for the posts of Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant . Click on the direct link below for the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 direct link.
Bihar BSPHCL Technician Grade - III Result 2025
Bihar BSPHCL Correspondence Clerk Result 2025
|Bihar BSPHCL Store Assistant Result 2025
|Download PDF
BSPHCL Result 2025: Overview
The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the result for the posts of Technician Grade - III against ENN- 05/2024 and Correspondence Clerk & Store Assistant against ENN- 03/2024 on its website- bsphcl.co.in.. Check the table below for Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
Detail
Information
Post Name
Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant
Conducting Body
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL)
Result Release Date
October 06, 2025
Official Website
bsphcl.co.in
How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the link-Provisional Result for the post of Technician Grade - III against ENN- 05/2024/Correspondence Clerk & Store Assistant against ENN- 03/2024
- Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.
- Click on the submit button and provide the credentials.
- Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).
- Download and print the result for future reference.
Details Mentioned On BSPHCL Result 2025
BSPHCL Result 2025 has been released on the official website at October 06, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Result Status
- Other Details
