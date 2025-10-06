BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Manish Kumar
Oct 6, 2025, 16:39 IST

BSPHCL Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the result for the posts of Technician Grade 3,  Correspondence Clerk  and Store Assistant on its website- bsphcl.co.in. A total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts are to be  filled through the recruitment drive. Check steps to download the result and other details here. 

Earlier the organisation had conducted the recruitment exam for Technician Grade III positions from 11-07-2025 to 22-07-2025 across the state.

BSPHCL Result 2025 Download

Bihar BSPHCL Technician Grade - III Result 2025

Download PDF

Bihar BSPHCL Correspondence Clerk  Result 2025

Download PDF
Bihar BSPHCL Store Assistant Result 2025 Download PDF

BSPHCL Result 2025: Overview

Detail

Information

Post Name

Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant 

Conducting Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL)

Result Release Date

October 06, 2025

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link-Provisional Result for the post of Technician Grade - III against ENN- 05/2024/Correspondence Clerk & Store Assistant against ENN- 03/2024
  • Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.
  • Click on the submit button and provide the credentials.  
  • Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).  
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Details Mentioned On BSPHCL Result 2025

BSPHCL Result 2025 has been released on the official website at October 06, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category
  • Exam date
  • Subject details
  • Result Status 
  • Other Details

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

