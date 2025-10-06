Which is the cleanest railway station in India?

India’s Cleanest Railway Station: Jaipur Junction, located in Rajasthan, has been recognised as the cleanest railway station in India. In the 2019 cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Railways under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat initiative, Jaipur ranked first with an overall cleanliness score of 931.75 out of 1,000. This survey evaluated stations on parameters such as waste management, sanitation facilities, and overall upkeep. Why Jaipur Junction Stands Out? Exceptional Cleanliness Standards Jaipur Junction earned its top ranking due to its exceptional cleanliness standards. The station boasts well-maintained platforms, modern sanitation facilities, and efficient waste management systems. Additionally, Jaipur Junction has been awarded a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the CII-IGBC Green Rating of Railway Stations Programme, the highest rating under this scheme.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives The station has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives, including the installation of solar panels to meet its energy needs, rainwater harvesting systems, and the use of energy-efficient lighting. These measures not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also enhance the overall passenger experience. Facilities and Amenities at Jaipur Junction Passenger Comfort and Convenience Jaipur Junction is equipped with modern amenities to ensure passenger comfort. The station features clean waiting rooms, well-maintained restrooms, free Wi-Fi, and a variety of food stalls offering local and international cuisines. There are also dedicated spaces for differently-abled passengers, ensuring accessibility for all. Architectural Heritage The station’s architecture reflects the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The building showcases traditional Rajasthani designs, with intricate carvings and paintings depicting local culture and history. This blend of modern facilities and traditional aesthetics makes Jaipur Junction a unique and welcoming place for travellers.

Interesting facts about Jaipur 1. The Pink City of India

Jaipur is famously known as the “Pink City” because of the distinct pink-colored buildings in its old city area. The color was chosen in 1876 to welcome the Prince of Wales and symbolizes hospitality. 2. Founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II

Jaipur was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, a visionary ruler and astronomer. He designed the city with a unique grid pattern, making it one of India’s earliest planned cities. 3. UNESCO World Heritage City

In 2019, Jaipur was declared a UNESCO World Heritage City for its rich architectural heritage, including forts, palaces, and traditional urban planning. 4. Home to the Iconic Amber Fort

Amber Fort, located just outside Jaipur, is a stunning example of Rajput architecture with intricate carvings, mirror work, and grand courtyards. It remains a major tourist attraction.