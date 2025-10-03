Which is the Longest Railway Platform in India?

Longest Railway Platform: Karnataka is the proud home of the longest railway platform in India, located at the Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction. Stretching an impressive 1,507 metres, this platform is not only the longest in the country but also holds the world record. Commissioned in March 2023, it was designed to enhance passenger handling, streamline train operations, and reduce congestion at one of South India’s busiest railway hubs. The station reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to modern infrastructure and its ability to meet growing demands for rail travel. Hubballi Junction connects key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Goa, making it a critical junction for passenger and freight movement. Its record-breaking platform allows multiple trains to arrive and depart simultaneously, significantly improving operational efficiency and convenience for millions of passengers annually.

World’s Longest Railway Platform The Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction (SSS Hubballi) is more than a railway station; it is a symbol of engineering excellence in Indian Railways. Named after the revered saint Siddharoodha Swamiji, the junction has become a landmark due to the construction of India’s longest platform. Equipped with modern amenities like advanced lighting, upgraded seating, and enhanced safety features, it offers a comfortable experience for travelers. As the headquarters of the South Western Railway zone, Hubballi Junction plays a vital role in connecting southern and western India. The platform’s extraordinary length allows long-distance trains to be handled efficiently, reducing waiting times and improving overall rail connectivity in the region. History and Development of Hubballi Junction

The Hubballi Junction has a rich history as a major railway hub in Karnataka. Over the years, it has evolved to accommodate increasing rail traffic and urban development. The construction of the 1,507-metre platform in 2023 marked a significant milestone, positioning Hubballi on the global map of railway infrastructure. The station’s growth reflects both strategic planning and modern engineering techniques aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency. Engineering Marvel and Record-Breaking Achievement Building a platform of such unprecedented length was a major engineering achievement. Designed with durable materials and modern construction methods, it ensures safety, efficiency, and longevity. The platform allows simultaneous handling of multiple trains, making it a model of operational efficiency in Indian Railways. Its completion showcases India’s ability to execute large-scale infrastructure projects that meet both national and international standards.