Which is the Largest National Park in India?

Largest National Park: Hemis National Park, located in the eastern Ladakh region of the Union Territory of Ladakh, is the largest national park in India, covering an expansive area of about 4,400 square kilometres. It is also one of the largest protected areas in South Asia, making it a vital region for biodiversity conservation and ecological balance. Known for its dramatic high-altitude landscapes, rugged mountain ranges, and unique cold desert ecosystem, Hemis is one of the most spectacular wildlife reserves in the Himalayan region. Hemis National Park Hemis National Park is situated in the Trans-Himalayan region of Ladakh and lies to the east of the Indus River. Its elevation ranges from 3,300 metres to over 6,000 metres above sea level, placing it among the highest national parks in the world. The terrain is characterised by steep gorges, rocky slopes, alpine meadows, and barren valleys, creating a diverse landscape that supports a wide range of flora and fauna. Valleys such as Markha, Rumbak, and Sumdah fall within its boundaries, and the region remains largely untouched by human interference, preserving its natural wilderness.

Rich Biodiversity and Rare Species Hemis National Park is globally renowned for being a major habitat of the snow leopard, often called the “ghost of the mountains” due to its elusive nature. The park is believed to host over 200 snow leopards, one of the highest concentrations in the world, making it one of the best places on the planet to spot this rare and endangered big cat. Apart from snow leopards, Hemis is home to several other rare and endangered species, including the Tibetan wolf, Eurasian brown bear, blue sheep (bharal), Ladakh urial, and Himalayan marmot. These species have adapted to the harsh climate and rugged terrain of the Trans-Himalayan zone. The park also harbours a rich variety of birds, including high-altitude raptors like the golden eagle, lammergeier vulture, and Himalayan griffon, making it an important site for birdwatchers and ornithologists.