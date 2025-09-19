Which State Is Known As The Jewel Of India?

Jewel of India: The state known as the Jewel of India is Manipur. Situated in the Northeast of India, Manipur is admired for its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique traditions. The title “Jewel of India” was given by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, after witnessing the breathtaking charm of the state. With its lush green valleys, rolling hills, and the famous Loktak Lake, Manipur is truly one of the most beautiful states in India. It is also regarded as a hidden gem of Northeast India tourism and a must-visit destination for travelers seeking nature, culture, and adventure. Why is Manipur Called the Jewel of India? Manipur is called the Jewel of India because of its picturesque valleys, snow-capped mountains, rare wildlife, and vibrant cultural life. It is often described as the Gateway to Southeast Asia, giving it both historical and strategic importance in India’s connectivity with neighboring countries. Its rich biodiversity, ranging from the Sangai deer to exotic orchids, and its cultural treasures like Manipuri dance make the state unique. The combination of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and international significance makes Manipur a true jewel among Indian states.

Famous Tourist Places in Manipur •Loktak Lake – The largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, famous for its floating islands (Phumdis) and fishing villages. It is also known as the lifeline of Manipur. •Keibul Lamjao National Park – World’s only floating national park, home to the endangered Sangai deer, also called the dancing deer of Manipur. •Kangla Fort – A historic fort in Imphal that reflects the rich royal heritage and ancient history of Manipur. •Ukhrul and Dzuko Valley – Scenic hill stations known for trekking, exotic flowers, and breathtaking natural beauty. •Shirui Lily Hills – Famous for the rare Shirui Lily, a flower that grows only in Manipur and blooms once a year. Culture and Traditions of Manipur Manipur is known for its classical Manipuri dance forms like Ras Lila, which depict stories of Lord Krishna and Radha. The state also preserves traditional martial arts like Thang Ta and Huyen Langlon, showcasing strength and discipline. Colorful festivals such as Lai Haraoba, Ningol Chakouba, and Yaoshang bring communities together and highlight Manipuri traditions. The state is also famous for its handloom and handicrafts, especially the traditional Phanek (women’s wrap skirt), bamboo works, and unique jewelry. This blend of art, festivals, and traditions makes Manipur not just the Jewel of India but also a cultural hub of the Northeast.

Interesting Facts About Manipur 1. Birthplace of Polo Manipur is the birthplace of Polo, locally called Sagol Kangjei. This makes the state an important part of sports history in India. 2. Home of the Sangai Deer The Sangai deer, the state animal of Manipur, is found only in Keibul Lamjao National Park. It is also called the dancing deer because of its unique movement on floating grasslands. 3. Loktak Lake – The Floating Lake Loktak Lake is the only floating lake in the world and provides livelihood to thousands of locals. It is also known as the lifeline of Manipur and a famous tourist attraction. 4. Rich Handloom Industry Manipur is famous for its handloom industry, producing shawls, phaneks, and bamboo crafts. It is one of the largest handloom producers in India with strong weaving traditions. 5. Gateway to Southeast Asia