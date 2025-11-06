Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These illusions play with colours, patterns, and perspectives, often challenging our understanding of reality. From the famous puzzles to images that seem to move when they’re actually still, optical illusions reveal how our brains process information and sometimes make mistakes. Whether in art, psychology, or everyday life, they remind us that what we see isn’t always what it seems! With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden spider. At first look, you will think that there is no spider hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly. Can you spot the spider? The average person takes about 25 seconds to find the cat. However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 13 seconds. Here is your challenge to find the spider in under 13 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master. Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best! Try: Prove Your Batman Level Focus By Finding the Hidden Word in this Spirally Vortex Distortion Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Spider in 13 Seconds Source: Reddit Did you spot the hidden spider? Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes. If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle.