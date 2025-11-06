UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Put Your Super Vision to the Test: Spot the Hidden Spider in This Tricky Rock-Themed Optical Puzzle

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 6, 2025, 13:15 IST

This fascinating optical illusion of rocks hides a small spider that’s almost impossible to find. Think you have the focus and vision to spot it? Take the test and find out!

Find the Hidden Spider
Find the Hidden Spider

Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These illusions play with colours, patterns, and perspectives, often challenging our understanding of reality.

From the famous puzzles to images that seem to move when they’re actually still, optical illusions reveal how our brains process information and sometimes make mistakes. Whether in art, psychology, or everyday life, they remind us that what we see isn’t always what it seems!

With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly. 

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden spider. 

At first look, you will think that there is no spider hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly.

Can you spot the spider? The average person takes about 25 seconds to find the cat. 

However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 13 seconds.

Here is your challenge to find the spider in under 13 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Spider in 13 Seconds

spider-puzzle

Source: Reddit

Did you spot the hidden spider? 

Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle. 

Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden spider? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master. 

If you didn’t find the spider it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden spider in the image. 

If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the spider without a timer.

Once you have found the spider, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.

Now, here is the solution.

Find the Hidden Spider- Solution 

spider-sol

Source: Reddit

Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master

