Do You Have Eyes Like Veronica Seider? Test Your Focus in This Aesthetic Grocery Market Visual Illusion and Find the Hidden Odd Item

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 4, 2025, 12:34 IST

Spot the hidden odd item in this cozy aesthetic grocery market. It’s not as easy as it looks! This illusion will challenge your eyesight and remind you of Veronica Seider’s record-breaking visual sharpness.

Find the Hidden Odd Object
Visual illusions have recently become a hot topic. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they manipulate our minds into thinking that there is no hidden object, animal or human in the image. In its essence, visual illusions are quirky images that challenge users to find a hidden object in that image. 

At their core, visual illusion puzzles engage our visual attention. Scanning an image and meticulously analysing the visual trickery improves our observation skills.

This concentration trains our brains to filter out distractions and pinpoint details, a valuable ability that transcends the puzzle itself. That is why we bring you an amazing visual illusion challenge in which you have to find what is odd in this grocery market scene.

Wait! Wait! Don't jump to the image directly. To make this puzzle a bit harder, there is a time limit in which you must find the odd object. You have to spot it in 9 seconds.

The benefits of visual illusion puzzles extend beyond simple fun. These puzzles can improve visual memory as we retain the image of the object/animal we're searching for. Additionally, they can enhance problem-solving skills as we employ strategic scanning techniques to navigate the image efficiently.

Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master? If yes, then dive into this puzzle and begin the search! All the best. 

Visual Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Object in 9 Seconds

grocery-puzzle

Source:  Reddit 

So, how is your search going on? Did you spot the hidden odd object already? 

Here are some tips that will help you find the odd object:

Zoom in on the image

Turn off all the distractions around you 

Shift your perspective and see what catches your eye instantly

Were you able to spot the hidden odd object? 

Hurry up as the 9 seconds will be over soon!

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no, the time limit is now finished. 

How close were you to spot the hidden object? 

If you found it then congratulations, your visual skills have paid off quite well. 

It is alright if you didn't find the hidden horse, sometimes even the true puzzle masters can have difficulty spotting the hidden animals/objects. 

Don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to spot the horse without any time limit. 

Here is the solution to this visual illusion puzzle. 

Find the Hidden Odd Object- Solution

The hidden odd object is the pomegranate that is kept very cleverly on the pile of tomatoes. 

grocery-sol

Source: Reddit

Wasn't this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these challenges and share them with your loved ones for an amazing leisure activity. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

