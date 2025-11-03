Optical illusion puzzles are designed in such a way that they can be both fun and fascinating. These brain challenges are known to play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. Optical illusion challenges can make you see things differently from what actually is present in the image. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. The core functionality of optical illusions depends on how our brain tries to complete the gaps based on the already available information. These type of puzzles use different elements such as colours, lines, shadows and angles that usually confuses your perception. That is why optical illusions have become the internet’s favourite and today we bring you a challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the answer as well as help you pass your leisure time quite fruitfully.

If you go ahead and take a good look at the image below, you will witness a mind bending spiral vortex distortion which looks quite puzzling but there is a twist in this image. When you will give this image a closer look you will notice that If you observe this image carefully you will notice that there is a word that is hidden in this image and your challenge is to find that word. Wait, puzzle master! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden word within a time limit of 13 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden word before 13 seconds finish! Try: Are You the King of Observation? Find the Word ‘KIND’ Hidden in Plain Sight!