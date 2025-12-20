Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Laconic
The word of the day is Laconic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Laconic
Laconic refers to the use of very few words while still conveying meaning. It describes a person or style of speech that is brief, concise, and to the point.
Laconic - Origin
The word laconic comes from “Laconia,” a region in ancient Greece where the Spartans lived. Spartans were known for their brief and direct way of speaking, which led to the term being used to describe concise speech.
Laconic - Usage
His laconic reply made it clear that the discussion was over.
The author’s laconic writing style adds power to every sentence.
Laconic - Synonyms
Brief, concise, terse, succinct, pithy
Laconic - Antonyms
Verbose, wordy, long-winded, talkative, expansive
Conclusion
