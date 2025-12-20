Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Laconic

The word of the day is Laconic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Laconic

Laconic refers to the use of very few words while still conveying meaning. It describes a person or style of speech that is brief, concise, and to the point.

Laconic - Origin

The word laconic comes from “Laconia,” a region in ancient Greece where the Spartans lived. Spartans were known for their brief and direct way of speaking, which led to the term being used to describe concise speech.