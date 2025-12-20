Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Word of the Day: Laconic

By Sneha Singh
Dec 20, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is laconic. Enhance your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of laconic here.

Laconic
Laconic

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Evanescent

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Laconic

The word of the day is Laconic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Laconic

Laconic refers to the use of very few words while still conveying meaning. It describes a person or style of speech that is brief, concise, and to the point.

Laconic - Origin

The word laconic comes from “Laconia,” a region in ancient Greece where the Spartans lived. Spartans were known for their brief and direct way of speaking, which led to the term being used to describe concise speech.

Laconic - Usage

His laconic reply made it clear that the discussion was over.

The author’s laconic writing style adds power to every sentence.

Laconic - Synonyms

Brief, concise, terse, succinct, pithy

Laconic - Antonyms

Verbose, wordy, long-winded, talkative, expansive

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Laconic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

