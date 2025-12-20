RBSE Date sheet 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Download Pdf at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Dates Here

Key Points
- Rajasthan Board 10th 12th exams to be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026
- RBSE theory Exam 2026 to be held in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am
- Download RBSE datesheet 2026 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Out: Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE Date Sheet 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board exams can download the Rajasthan Board Time Table 2026 through the link available on the official website.
According to the Rajasthan Board exam dates 2026, Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM. Students can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026.
RBSE Time Table PDF Download - Click Here
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Date Sheet: Where to Check?
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the schedule for the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the RBSE board exams 2026 can visit the official website of the board to download the subject-wise PDF. Candidates can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the timetable.
RBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the subject-wise PDF here.
|Exam date
|Subjects
|February 12, 2026
|English
|February 14, 2026
|Automotive / Beauty and Health / Health Care / Information Technology and IT Services / Retail / Tourism and Hospitality / Private Security / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings / Electronics and Hardware / Agriculture / Plumbers / Telecom / Banking Financial Services and Insurance / Construction / Food Processing
|February 17, 2026
|Social Science
|February 19, 2026
|Hindi
|February 21, 2026
|Science
|February 24, 2026
|Mathematics
|February 26, 2026
|Sanskrit (First paper)
|February 27, 2026
|Third Language- Sanskrit / Urdu / Gujarati / Sindhi / Punjabi
|February 28, 2026
|Sanskrit (Second Paper)
RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
Check here the subject wise schedule for Rajasthan Board class 12 Science, arts and Commerce stream.
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|February 12, 2026
|Psychology (19)
|February 13, 2026
|English Compulsory (02)
|February 14, 2026
|Public Administration (06)
|February 16, 2026
|Geography (14)/Accountancy (30)/Physics (40)
|February 17, 2026
|Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)
|February 18, 2026
|Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Language (94)
|February 19, 2026
|Environmental Science (61)
|February 20, 2026
|Hindi Compulsory (01)
|February 21, 2026
|Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)
|February 23, 2026
|Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)
|February 24, 2026
|Painting (17)
|February 25, 2026
|Mathematics (15)
|February 26, 2026
|English Literature (20) / Typing Script (Hindi) (34) (The question paper of Typing Script would be started at 09.00 am.)
|February 27, 2026
|Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48) / Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54) / General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87) / Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology ( 70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)
|February 28, 2026
|Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33) / Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)
|March 4, 2026
|History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)
|March 5, 2026
|Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59) / Instrumental Music [(Tabla-63), (Pakhawaj-64), (Sitar-65), (Sarod-66), Violin-67), (Dilruya 68). (Flute-69), (Guitar- 70)]
|March 6, 2026
|Automotive (101) / Beauty & Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology & IT Services (104) / Retail (105) / Travel & Tourism (106) / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108) / Electrical & Electronics (109) Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110) / Plumber (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113)/ Construction (114)/ Food Processing (115)
|March 7, 2026
|Sociology (29)
|March 9, 2026
|Home Science (18)
|March 10, 2026
|Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (25) / Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28) / Typography (35) (The question paper of Typography would be started at 09.00 am.)
|March 11, 2026
|Physical Education (60)
