Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

RBSE Date sheet 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Download Pdf at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 20, 2025, 14:00 IST

RBSE Date Sheet 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Board for Class 10th and 12th exams. Students can check subject-wise exam dates and download the official time table PDF from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released
Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Board 10th 12th exams to be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026
  • RBSE theory Exam 2026 to be held in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am
  • Download RBSE datesheet 2026 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Out: Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE Date Sheet 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board exams can download the Rajasthan Board Time Table 2026 through the link available on the official website.

According to the Rajasthan Board exam dates 2026, Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM. Students can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026.

RBSE Time Table PDF Download - Click Here

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Date Sheet: Where to Check?

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the schedule for the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the RBSE board exams 2026 can visit the official website of the board to download the subject-wise PDF. Candidates can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the timetable.

RBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the subject-wise PDF here.

Exam date Subjects
February 12, 2026 English
February 14, 2026 Automotive / Beauty and Health / Health Care / Information Technology and IT Services / Retail / Tourism and Hospitality / Private Security / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings / Electronics and Hardware / Agriculture / Plumbers / Telecom / Banking Financial Services and Insurance / Construction / Food Processing
February 17, 2026 Social Science
February 19, 2026 Hindi
February 21, 2026 Science
February 24, 2026 Mathematics
February 26, 2026 Sanskrit (First paper)
February 27, 2026 Third Language- Sanskrit / Urdu / Gujarati / Sindhi / Punjabi
February 28, 2026 Sanskrit (Second Paper)

RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Check here the subject wise schedule for Rajasthan Board class 12 Science, arts and Commerce stream

Exam Dates Subjects
February 12, 2026 Psychology (19)
February 13, 2026 English Compulsory (02)
February 14, 2026 Public Administration (06)
February 16, 2026 Geography (14)/Accountancy (30)/Physics (40)
February 17, 2026 Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)
February 18, 2026 Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Language (94)
February 19, 2026 Environmental Science (61)
February 20, 2026 Hindi Compulsory (01)
February 21, 2026 Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)
February 23, 2026 Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)
February 24, 2026 Painting (17)
February 25, 2026 Mathematics (15)
February 26, 2026 English Literature (20) / Typing Script (Hindi) (34) (The question paper of Typing Script would be started at 09.00 am.)
February 27, 2026 Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48) / Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54) / General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87) / Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology ( 70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)
February 28, 2026 Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33) / Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)
March 4, 2026 History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)
March 5, 2026 Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59) / Instrumental Music [(Tabla-63), (Pakhawaj-64), (Sitar-65), (Sarod-66), Violin-67), (Dilruya 68). (Flute-69), (Guitar- 70)]
March 6, 2026 Automotive (101) / Beauty & Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology & IT Services (104) / Retail (105) / Travel & Tourism (106) / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108) / Electrical & Electronics (109) Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110) / Plumber (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113)/ Construction (114)/ Food Processing (115)
March 7, 2026 Sociology (29)
March 9, 2026 Home Science (18)
March 10, 2026 Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (25) / Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28) / Typography (35) (The question paper of Typography would be started at 09.00 am.)
March 11, 2026 Physical Education (60)

Also Read: 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News