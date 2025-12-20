RBSE Date sheet 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Download Pdf at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Dates Here

RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Out: Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE Date Sheet 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board exams can download the Rajasthan Board Time Table 2026 through the link available on the official website.

According to the Rajasthan Board exam dates 2026, Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM. Students can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the RBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2026.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Date Sheet: Where to Check?

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the schedule for the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026.