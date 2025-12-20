Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Over 1 Crore Registrations at innovateindia1.mygov.in; Check How to Apply Here

Key Points
- Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration is open for students of classes 6 - 12, parents, and teachers.
- Registration began on December 1, 2025, and ends on January 11, 2026.
- Individuals can register at innovateindia1.mygov.in and submit a question to PM within 500 words.
Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has seen an overall participation of over 1 crore for its 9th edition. Out of the 1,27,38,536 total participants, 1,18,22,663 are students, 8,04,094 are teachers, and the remaining 1,11,779 are parents, as of December 19, 2025.
The registrations began on December 1, 2025 and will end on January 11, 2026, with the event expected to be held in January 2026. Interested students of classes 6th to 12th, their parents and/or teachers can register online at innovateindia1.mygov.in. participants will need to submit their question to PM Modi within 500 words.
How to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?
Applicants will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for PPC 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in
- Choose the category out of the given participation classifications:
- As a Student (Self Participation)
- As a Student (Participation through Teacher login)
- As a Teacher
- As a Parent
- Provide your details and register
- Ask a question within 500 characters and submit online
- Download the confirmation page
What is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?
Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), in its 9th edition next year, is an annual event where students from all over the country discuss exam stress, preparation tips, school issues, and maintaining a positive attitude during the pressure of board exams. It also highlights how important families and schools are in helping students.
Participants are selected via the official portal, who will earn a chance to attend interactive events with the Prime Minister in-person as well as online. It provides an opportunity to students, parents, and teachers to ask their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.
