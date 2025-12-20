Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Over 1 Crore Registrations at innovateindia1.mygov.in; Check How to Apply Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has seen an overall participation of over 1 crore for its 9th edition. Out of the 1,27,38,536 total participants, 1,18,22,663 are students, 8,04,094 are teachers, and the remaining 1,11,779 are parents, as of December 19, 2025.

The registrations began on December 1, 2025 and will end on January 11, 2026, with the event expected to be held in January 2026. Interested students of classes 6th to 12th, their parents and/or teachers can register online at innovateindia1.mygov.in. participants will need to submit their question to PM Modi within 500 words.

How to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Applicants will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for PPC 2026 online: