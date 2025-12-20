Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
RBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Table PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 20, 2025, 16:18 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet for 2026 on its website. The RBSE 12th exams will be held from 12 February 2026 to 11 March 2026 in a single morning session for all streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students can download the official PDF timetable from the Rajasthan Board portal and begin structured preparation accordingly.

RBSE 12th Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has officially released the RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for students appearing in the RBSE 12th Board Examinations 2026 across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. As per the latest notification, the RBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from 12 February to 11 March 2026 in offline pen-and-paper mode, with exam timings from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. The date sheet was announced on 19 December 2025 and is now available for download on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This timetable is a crucial document for lakhs of students preparing for one of the most important academic milestones of their school life, as it helps them plan their revision strategy, manage subjects effectively, and stay updated with the board’s schedule. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates, practical exam schedule in January 2026, and follow all exam day guidelines issued by RBSE to avoid any last-minute confusion and ensure smooth preparation for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 annual examinations.

RBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Details

Information

Exam Conducting Authority

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer

Examination Name

RBSE Class 12 Annual Examination 2026

Class

12th

Streams

Science, Arts, Commerce

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based)

Exam Start Date

12 February 2026

Exam End Date

11 March 2026

Exam Timing

8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Practical Exams

January 2026

Date Sheet Release Date

19 December 2025

Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2026

The RBSE Class 12 theory examinations are scheduled as follows: 

Exam Date

Subjects

12 Feb 2026

Psychology (19)

13 Feb 2026

English Compulsory (02)

14 Feb 2026

Public Administration

16 Feb 2026

Geography (14) / Accountancy (30) / Physics (40)

Painting (17)

17 Feb 2026

Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)

18 Feb 2026

Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Literature (94)

19 Feb 2026

Environmental Science

20 Feb 2026

Hindi Compulsory

21 Feb 2026

Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)

23 Feb 2026

Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)

24 Feb 2026

Drawing

25 Feb 2026

Mathematics

26 Feb 2026

English Literature (20) / Tankan Lipi (Hindi)

27 Feb 2026

Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48)

Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54)

General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87)

Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology (70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)

28 Feb 2026

Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33)

Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)

04 Mar 2026

History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)

05 Mar 2026

Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59)

Instrumental Music – Tabla (63), Pakhawaj (64), Sitar (65), Sarod (66), Violin (67), Dilruya (68), Flute (69), Guitar (70)

06 Mar 2026

Vocational Subjects

07 Mar 2026

Sociology (29)

09 Mar 2026

Home Science (18)

10 Mar 2026

Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (25)

Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28)

Typographic Script (English) (35) (Starts at 9:00 AM)

11 Mar 2026

Physical Education (60)

Exam Timing: RBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted in a single morning shift, typically from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. 

RBSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2026: Download PDF

How to Download RBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 PDF

Follow these simple steps to download the official date sheet from the RBSE website: 

  1. Visit the RBSE official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, look for the link titled “RBSE Date Sheet 2026” or “RBSE Class 12 Time Table 2026”.

  3. Click on the correct link for the Class 12 date sheet.

  4. The PDF will open showing subject-wise exam dates and times.

  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a printed copy handy while preparing for the board exams.

Important Notes for Students

  • The RBSE date sheet covers Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in one combined schedule.

  • Practical exams are usually held before the theory schedule, often in January 2026.

  • Regularly check the official RBSE website for any updates or changes to exam dates.

Exam Preparation Tips

  • Start revision early and follow a subject-wise plan.

  • Use past year papers and model tests to strengthen weak areas.

  • Stay updated with board notifications and reporting guidelines.

The release of the RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 marks the beginning of the final phase of preparation for students of Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. With the examinations scheduled from 12 February to 11 March 2026 in offline mode, candidates should now focus on systematic revision, solving previous years’ question papers, and managing their time effectively. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates and any changes in the schedule. Staying informed and following the timetable carefully will help aspirants approach the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations with confidence and clarity. Best wishes to all students for their upcoming board exams!

