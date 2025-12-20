RBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Table PDF

RBSE 12th Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has officially released the RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for students appearing in the RBSE 12th Board Examinations 2026 across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. As per the latest notification, the RBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from 12 February to 11 March 2026 in offline pen-and-paper mode, with exam timings from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. The date sheet was announced on 19 December 2025 and is now available for download on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This timetable is a crucial document for lakhs of students preparing for one of the most important academic milestones of their school life, as it helps them plan their revision strategy, manage subjects effectively, and stay updated with the board’s schedule. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates, practical exam schedule in January 2026, and follow all exam day guidelines issued by RBSE to avoid any last-minute confusion and ensure smooth preparation for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 annual examinations.
RBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer
|
Examination Name
|
RBSE Class 12 Annual Examination 2026
|
Class
|
12th
|
Streams
|
Science, Arts, Commerce
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based)
|
Exam Start Date
|
12 February 2026
|
Exam End Date
|
11 March 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Practical Exams
|
January 2026
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
19 December 2025
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2026
The RBSE Class 12 theory examinations are scheduled as follows:
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
12 Feb 2026
|
Psychology (19)
|
13 Feb 2026
|
English Compulsory (02)
|
14 Feb 2026
|
Public Administration
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Geography (14) / Accountancy (30) / Physics (40)
Painting (17)
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Literature (94)
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Environmental Science
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Hindi Compulsory
|
21 Feb 2026
|
Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)
|
23 Feb 2026
|
Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)
|
24 Feb 2026
|
Drawing
|
25 Feb 2026
|
Mathematics
|
26 Feb 2026
|
English Literature (20) / Tankan Lipi (Hindi)
|
27 Feb 2026
|
Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48)
Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54)
General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87)
Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology (70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)
|
28 Feb 2026
|
Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33)
Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)
|
04 Mar 2026
|
History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)
|
05 Mar 2026
|
Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59)
Instrumental Music – Tabla (63), Pakhawaj (64), Sitar (65), Sarod (66), Violin (67), Dilruya (68), Flute (69), Guitar (70)
|
06 Mar 2026
|
Vocational Subjects
|
07 Mar 2026
|
Sociology (29)
|
09 Mar 2026
|
Home Science (18)
|
10 Mar 2026
|
Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (25)
Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28)
Typographic Script (English) (35) (Starts at 9:00 AM)
|
11 Mar 2026
|
Physical Education (60)
Exam Timing: RBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted in a single morning shift, typically from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.
|
RBSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2026: Download PDF
How to Download RBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 PDF
Follow these simple steps to download the official date sheet from the RBSE website:
-
Visit the RBSE official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the link titled “RBSE Date Sheet 2026” or “RBSE Class 12 Time Table 2026”.
-
Click on the correct link for the Class 12 date sheet.
-
The PDF will open showing subject-wise exam dates and times.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Students are advised to keep a printed copy handy while preparing for the board exams.
Important Notes for Students
-
The RBSE date sheet covers Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in one combined schedule.
-
Practical exams are usually held before the theory schedule, often in January 2026.
-
Regularly check the official RBSE website for any updates or changes to exam dates.
Exam Preparation Tips
-
Start revision early and follow a subject-wise plan.
-
Use past year papers and model tests to strengthen weak areas.
-
Stay updated with board notifications and reporting guidelines.
The release of the RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 marks the beginning of the final phase of preparation for students of Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. With the examinations scheduled from 12 February to 11 March 2026 in offline mode, candidates should now focus on systematic revision, solving previous years’ question papers, and managing their time effectively. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates and any changes in the schedule. Staying informed and following the timetable carefully will help aspirants approach the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations with confidence and clarity. Best wishes to all students for their upcoming board exams!
