RBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Table PDF

RBSE 12th Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has officially released the RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for students appearing in the RBSE 12th Board Examinations 2026 across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. As per the latest notification, the RBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from 12 February to 11 March 2026 in offline pen-and-paper mode, with exam timings from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. The date sheet was announced on 19 December 2025 and is now available for download on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This timetable is a crucial document for lakhs of students preparing for one of the most important academic milestones of their school life, as it helps them plan their revision strategy, manage subjects effectively, and stay updated with the board’s schedule. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates, practical exam schedule in January 2026, and follow all exam day guidelines issued by RBSE to avoid any last-minute confusion and ensure smooth preparation for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 annual examinations.