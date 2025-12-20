NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1645): Check Clues, Answers, December 20, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1645): Happy Saturday! The weekend is finally here, and Wordle #1645 has delivered a puzzle that feels thematically appropriate for late December. If you struggled with recent puzzles that relied on obscure double letters or rare consonants, you will find today’s challenge refreshing. It is a standard five-letter word that you likely use in conversation daily. However, commonly used words often pose the biggest threat to a streak because there are so many rhyming options. If you are staring at a screen full of grey tiles or struggling to place that tricky first letter, do not worry. We have compiled a list of strategic clues to help you solve the NYT puzzle game without handing you the solution immediately, unless you scroll to the bottom, of course.
What are the Wordle Hints for Today, December 20?
Getting a green tile early is luck, but solving the puzzle in three guesses is a strategy. Today’s word follows a specific structure that can be tricky if you aren't looking for digraphs (two letters making one sound). Here are five specific Wordle hints to guide your next guess:
Hint 1: The word contains two vowels, and they are not next to each other.
Hint 2: The word begins with the specific consonant blend "WH."
Hint 3: This word rhymes with "Bright," "Light," and "Night."
Hint 4: It is an extremely common adjective describing color, but can also be a noun.
Hint 5: Think of the opposite of black.
Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle #1645?
If the structural hints above didn't light up the bulb, let’s try a meaning-based approach. Since it is December 20, this word is visually associated with the season for many people in the Northern Hemisphere.
Today’s Wordle Clue: Visualize a clean slate or a fresh sheet of paper. This word is the color of clouds, milk, and a snowy landscape. It is often symbolic of purity, surrender flags, and the pieces that move first in a game of Chess.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today (December 20, 2025)?
Are you down to your sixth guess? Or perhaps you just want to verify your logic before committing to the enter key? Here is the definitive solution for the Wordle answer today.
The Wordle answer for today, December 20, 2025, is WHITE.
Why was Today’s Wordle So Hard?
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 19 December, 2025 #1644: MYRRH
Wordle Hint for 18 December, 2025 #1643: RUGBY
Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS
Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
You have successfully navigated Wordle 1645! Whether this was a quick "3/6" victory or a sweaty "6/6" save, the important thing is that your stats remain intact. Now that you have conquered today's Wordle, you can head into your Saturday with confidence. Remember that tomorrow is Sunday, which is when the editors often like to throw in obscure vocabulary to test your mettle. Come back here tomorrow for more NYT Wordle hints and keep your winning momentum going.
