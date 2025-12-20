CTET 2026 : Record 25,30,436 Candidates Applied For February 2026 Session, Check Details

CTET 2026 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has closed the application window for the CTET 2026. As per the short notice released by CBSE, in the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during 27/11/2025 to 18/12/2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 is the national-level eligibility test that qualifies candidates for teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other central government schools. It is conducted by the CBSE to assess the candidates eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) level twice a year.

As per the short notice released by CBSE, "In the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during 27/11/2025 to 18/12/2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET which will be conducted in February 2026. In the past two examinations of CTET conducted in July 2024 and December 2024, a total number of 20,25,554 and 16,72,748 candidates were registered respectively. During the last 3 days of application submission i.e. on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2025, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively.”