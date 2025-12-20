TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Guidelines, Dress Code, and More

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 20, 2025, 13:08 IST

The TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam is scheduled for 21 December 2025 and will be conducted across Tamil Nadu. This article provides essential details on exam shift timings, exam-day guidelines, required documents, and dress code. Candidates must follow all instructions carefully to ensure smooth entry and fair participation in the written examination.

The TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Taluk and Armed Reserve units. The written examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, on 21 December 2025. It will be conducted at various exam centres across Tamil Nadu. 

This examination is the first stage of the selection process and is mandatory for all eligible candidates. This article provides important information on exam shift timings, exam-day guidelines, required documents, and dress code related to the TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam.

TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam

The TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts in Taluk and Armed Reserve units. This written examination is the first stage of the selection process. Both open quota and departmental candidates must appear for this test.

The exam checks a candidate’s knowledge of general subjects, reasoning ability, Tamil language, and policing awareness. Performance in the TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam plays a major role in deciding eligibility for the next stages, including physical tests and viva-voce. So candidates must attempt the exam with full attention and discipline.

TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam Shift Timings

Candidates must know their exam shift clearly to avoid last-minute problems. The TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam is conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and exam centres. Check the details in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Date

21 December 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (Written Test)

Shift

Morning / Afternoon

Reporting Time

As mentioned on Hall Ticket

Gate Closing Time

Strictly as per instructions

Exam Duration

As notified by TNUSRB

Important Guidelines for TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam Day

Candidates must follow all instructions strictly to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Any violation may lead to disqualification. The following are some important TNUSRB SI Exam Guidelines for candidates:

  • Reach the examination centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

  • Carry a clear printed copy of the TNUSRB SI hall ticket without any damage.

  • Follow the instructions given by exam officials and security staff at all times.

  • Cooperate during frisking and document verification at the entry gate.

  • Sit only in the seat number allotted to you inside the examination hall.

  • Do not leave the exam hall before the exam time ends unless permitted.

  • Maintain silence and discipline throughout the TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam duration.

  • Any form of unfair practice or misconduct will result in immediate cancellation of candidature.

Documents Required on TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam Day

Candidates have to carry correct documents to enter the examination centre. Candidates without proper documents will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The following are the documents required for TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam:

  • Printed Copy of TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2025 

  • Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving Licence.

  • Two recent passport-size photographs matching the hall ticket photo.

  • Any additional document mentioned in the hall ticket instructions.

TNUSRB SI 2025 Dress Code

Candidates must follow a simple and decent dress code to avoid problems during security checks. Wearing restricted items may delay entry or cause disqualification.

  • Wear simple and light clothes without large buttons, badges, or metal parts.

  • Avoid full-sleeve shirts, jackets, or layered clothing.

  • Do not wear jewellery such as rings, chains, bracelets, or earrings.

  • Avoid shoes with thick soles; simple sandals or slippers are preferred.

  • Do not wear watches, belts, or hair accessories containing metal.

  • Keep your appearance neat and suitable for a disciplined examination environment.

