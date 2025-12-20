TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Guidelines, Dress Code, and More

The TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Taluk and Armed Reserve units. The written examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, on 21 December 2025. It will be conducted at various exam centres across Tamil Nadu.

This examination is the first stage of the selection process and is mandatory for all eligible candidates. This article provides important information on exam shift timings, exam-day guidelines, required documents, and dress code related to the TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam.

TNUSRB SI 2025 Exam

