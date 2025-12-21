TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducts the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination every year at the state level. This exam is held to select capable and dedicated candidates for the Tamil Nadu Police Force. Only candidates who are residents of Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply for the TNUSRB SI Exam. The TNUSRB SI examination is conducted in offline mode and has a total duration of 3 hours. Candidates appearing for the exam should clearly understand the exam structure and overall difficulty to prepare better. A detailed TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis provides important insights such as the expected cutoff marks, difficulty level, exam pattern, and good attempts. It helps candidates evaluate their performance and plan their next steps effectively.

TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis 2025 The TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis 2025 gives candidates a clear idea of how the examination was conducted and what to expect in terms of difficulty and scoring trends. This analysis is based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam. It helps aspirants understand the overall paper level. Candidates can check the section-wise difficulty level, identify good attempts, and get an estimate of the expected cutoff marks. It also highlights the exam pattern and question trends. These are useful for evaluating performance and preparing for the next stage of the selection process.

TNUSRB SI Eligibility

TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level The TNUSRB SI Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level helps candidates understand how challenging the question paper was overall. This analysis is based on feedback from candidates who appeared in the exam and expert reviews. It also gives clarity on which sections required more time and which were comparatively scoring. Candidates can check the difficulty level of the TNUSRB SI Exam in the table below:

Exam Part Subject Difficulty Level Part A General Knowledge Easy to Moderate Part B Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills, Information Handling Ability Moderate Overall All Sections Easy to Moderate TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 The TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 explains how the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam is conducted and what stages candidates must clear to get selected. The selection process mainly includes a written examination, followed by physical tests, certificate verification, viva-voce, and special marks. The written exam is divided into two compulsory parts. Part I – Tamil Eligibility Test The Tamil Eligibility Test is mandatory for all candidates applying for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2025. It is an objective-type test carrying 100 marks. To qualify for the next stage, candidates must score at least 40% marks in this section. Marks obtained in Part I are only for qualifying purposes and are not added to the final merit score.