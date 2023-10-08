Lamar Jackson Net Worth 2023: Salary, Endorsements and Other Details

Born in the sunny enclave of Pompano Beach, Florida, Lamar Jackson Burst was born on January 7, 1997. A prodigious talent, he honed his skills at Boynton Beach High School, emerging as the star quarterback who propelled his team to an impressive 12-2 record in his senior year.
Post-high school, Jackson's commitment to the game led him to the University of Louisville. There, as a Louisville Cardinal from 2015 to 2017, he etched his name in the annals of college football history. Surging to prominence, he seized the Heisman Trophy in 2016, a remarkable feat that bestowed upon him the distinction of being the youngest-ever recipient of this prestigious award
Jackson's remarkable rise continued when he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. With a penchant for the dramatic, he made his NFL debut in Week 1 of the 2018 season. He quickly established himself as one of the league's most dynamic and versatile players. Jackson's performance helped lead the Ravens to the playoffs in his rookie year, and he won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2019, becoming the league's youngest quarterback to do so.
Lamar received a massive contract worth $260 million in 2023, making him the highest-paid football player in the league:
|
Name
|
Lamar Demeatrice Jackson
|
Net Worth
|
$ 40 million (approximate)
|
Age
|
26 years
|
Residence
|
Owings Hills, Maryland
|
Marital Status
|
Unmarried
|
Spouse
|
NA
|
Source of Wealth
|
Football, Endorsements, Investments, Commercials
|
Salary
|
Around $52 million annually
|
Endorsements
|
Oakley Inc., NFL Pro Era, Play Action Soulfood and More
|
Earnings from Endorsements
|
Unknown
|
Philanthropy
|
Lamar Jackon Foundation, Read With Lamar Program, Social Justice support such as Black Lives Matter
Also Read| [Updated] Top 13 Richest Footballers in the World 2023: Net Worth, Career, Salary and More
Lamar Jackson's Net Worth 2023
Lamar Jackson has signed a massive contract worth a whopping $260 million through 2023, firmly establishing himself as the NFL's highest-paid player. His financial rewards, along with sponsorships, investments, and commercial enterprises, have contributed to his estimated net worth of $40 million.
Lamar Jackson Endorsements
Surprisingly, despite his status as the NFL's top rushing quarterback, Jackson has sought endorsements on his terms. He, unlike many of his peers, avoids the traditional path of negotiating deals through agencies. While his independence is great, his exposure to large companies such as Nike and Adidas has been restricted. His current endorsements include Oakley Inc., Play Action Soulfood and More, NFL Pro Era, and commercial appearances for numerous products.
ALSO READ| Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan
Jackson’s present endorsements include:
- Oakley Inc.: A manufacturer of football helmets and eyewear.
- Play Action Soulfood and More: His soul food establishment was originally called "Tasty's Soul Food Sports Bar and Grill." After securing a contract with Jackson, their catchphrase was changed to "You 8 yet?"
- NFL Pro Era: This is a virtual reality simulation series that Jackson strongly supports. This is the first VR series licensed by the NFL and NFLPA. Jackson was also picked to appear on the cover of the popular video game "Madden 2021" and in commercials for companies such as Pizza Hut.
Lamar Jackson Salary
After penning a 5-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, promising him a sum of $260 million Jackson’s annual average salary translates to $52 million, with the 2023 season alone raking in approximately $80 million. This groundbreaking deal now firmly places Jackson atop the league as the highest-paid player, complemented by a hefty signing bonus of $72.5 million.
Lamar Jackson - Source of Income
pic.twitter.com/HDLSUvEl3G — Era 8 Apparel (@Era8Apparel) September 23, 2023
Lamar Jackson's earnings are a multifaceted tapestry weaved from his football career, sponsorships, and commercial endeavours. His mere appearance generates brand recognition and excitement, as shown by his advertisements for Pizza Hut, Nike, Bose, Oakley, and Hulu. He's also the driving force behind Era 8 Apparel, a clothing business that encourages youth development and education through strategic partnerships.
ALSO READ| LeBron James: Net Worth, Annual Earnings, Career Stats, Career Highlights
Lamar Jackson Investments
While Jackson's particular investments are kept private, his ventures into real estate, hospitality, and start-ups demonstrate his acute financial aptitude. Owning real estate in Baltimore, including a $1.5 million mansion, and investing in the food industry with Play Action Soulfood and More are two examples. With StatusPro, he has also dabbled in virtual reality.
Lamar Jackson Car Collection
Jackson's garage currently houses an excellent collection, including a Rolls Royce Wraith valued at about $350,000 and a Mercedes Benz SL500 valued at nearly $300,000. This metamorphosis, from a Toyota Corolla to his current automobile splendour, symbolizes Lamar Jackson's incredible ascent in the world of football.
ALSO READ|