Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Oct 8, 2023, 09:30 EDT
Lamar Jackson Net Worth 2023: Salary, Endorsements and Other Details
Born in the sunny enclave of Pompano Beach, Florida, Lamar Jackson Burst was born on January 7, 1997. A prodigious talent, he honed his skills at Boynton Beach High School, emerging as the star quarterback who propelled his team to an impressive 12-2 record in his senior year.

Post-high school, Jackson's commitment to the game led him to the University of Louisville. There, as a Louisville Cardinal from 2015 to 2017, he etched his name in the annals of college football history. Surging to prominence, he seized the Heisman Trophy in 2016, a remarkable feat that bestowed upon him the distinction of being the youngest-ever recipient of this prestigious award

Jackson's remarkable rise continued when he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. With a penchant for the dramatic, he made his NFL debut in Week 1 of the 2018 season. He quickly established himself as one of the league's most dynamic and versatile players. Jackson's performance helped lead the Ravens to the playoffs in his rookie year, and he won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2019, becoming the league's youngest quarterback to do so.

Lamar received a massive contract worth $260 million in 2023, making him the highest-paid football player in the league:

Name

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson

Net Worth

$ 40 million (approximate)

Age

26 years

Residence

Owings Hills, Maryland

Marital Status

Unmarried

Spouse

NA

Source of Wealth

Football, Endorsements, Investments, Commercials

Salary

Around $52 million annually

Endorsements

Oakley Inc., NFL Pro Era, Play Action Soulfood and More

Earnings from Endorsements

Unknown

Philanthropy

Lamar Jackon Foundation, Read With Lamar Program, Social Justice support such as Black Lives Matter

Lamar Jackson's Net Worth 2023

Lamar Jackson has signed a massive contract worth a whopping $260 million through 2023, firmly establishing himself as the NFL's highest-paid player. His financial rewards, along with sponsorships, investments, and commercial enterprises, have contributed to his estimated net worth of $40 million.

Lamar Jackson Endorsements

Surprisingly, despite his status as the NFL's top rushing quarterback, Jackson has sought endorsements on his terms. He, unlike many of his peers, avoids the traditional path of negotiating deals through agencies. While his independence is great, his exposure to large companies such as Nike and Adidas has been restricted. His current endorsements include Oakley Inc., Play Action Soulfood and More, NFL Pro Era, and commercial appearances for numerous products.

Jackson’s present endorsements include:

- Oakley Inc.: A manufacturer of football helmets and eyewear.

- Play Action Soulfood and More: His soul food establishment was originally called "Tasty's Soul Food Sports Bar and Grill." After securing a contract with Jackson, their catchphrase was changed to "You 8 yet?"

- NFL Pro Era: This is a virtual reality simulation series that Jackson strongly supports. This is the first VR series licensed by the NFL and NFLPA. Jackson was also picked to appear on the cover of the popular video game "Madden 2021" and in commercials for companies such as Pizza Hut.

Lamar Jackson Salary

After penning a 5-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, promising him a sum of $260 million Jackson’s annual average salary translates to $52 million, with the 2023 season alone raking in approximately $80 million. This groundbreaking deal now firmly places Jackson atop the league as the highest-paid player, complemented by a hefty signing bonus of $72.5 million.

Lamar Jackson - Source of Income

Lamar Jackson's earnings are a multifaceted tapestry weaved from his football career, sponsorships, and commercial endeavours. His mere appearance generates brand recognition and excitement, as shown by his advertisements for Pizza Hut, Nike, Bose, Oakley, and Hulu. He's also the driving force behind Era 8 Apparel, a clothing business that encourages youth development and education through strategic partnerships.

Lamar Jackson Investments

While Jackson's particular investments are kept private, his ventures into real estate, hospitality, and start-ups demonstrate his acute financial aptitude. Owning real estate in Baltimore, including a $1.5 million mansion, and investing in the food industry with Play Action Soulfood and More are two examples. With StatusPro, he has also dabbled in virtual reality.

Lamar Jackson Car Collection

Jackson's garage currently houses an excellent collection, including a Rolls Royce Wraith valued at about $350,000 and a Mercedes Benz SL500 valued at nearly $300,000. This metamorphosis, from a Toyota Corolla to his current automobile splendour, symbolizes Lamar Jackson's incredible ascent in the world of football.

