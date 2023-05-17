Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan

Victor Wembanyama is a French professional basketball player who is considered to be one of the best basketball prospects in the world. He is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Read on to know more about the new basketball prodigy!
Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan
Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan

Victor Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. The 19-year old is widely regarded as one of the top basketball prospects of the current generation. He is expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest NBA players of all time, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama's size and athleticism make him a threat on both sides of the court. He's a strong re-bounder and shot blocker with the potential to be a terrific scorer. For his size, he is also an excellent passer and ball-handler. Wembanyama's performance in the 2021-22 season earned him a spot on the LNB Pro A All-Star team. He also won the LNB Pro A Best Young Player award. In 2021, Wembanyama was named to the French national team for the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Victor Wembanyama Networth

As of May, 2023, Victor Wembanyama’s net-worth is estimated at 1.5 million dollars. His agents believe that before playing an NBA game, Wembanyama will sign a shoe contract worth $100 million.

Wembanyama's net worth is sure to continue to grow in the years to come. He is a generational talent with the potential to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Victor Wembanyama Height

Victor Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 center and his height is one of his most impressive physical attributes. He stands taller than most NBA players, giving him a substantial edge on both ends of the basketball court.

Victor Wembanyama's height allows him to score over defenders and rebound over smaller players on offence. He is also a good passer for his size, and his long arms allow him to find open teammates. Wembanyama's height allows him to block shots and interfere with shots from the perimeter on defence. He can also get his hands on loose balls and is a good re-bounder.

Victor Wembanyama Stats

Wembanyama's stats are awesome for a player his age. He is still developing, but he has the potential to be a dominant force in the NBA. His stats from his 2022-23 season with Boulogne-Levallois are nothing short of impressive:

SEASON

TEAM

LEAGUE

PTS

REB

AST

GP

W-L

MIN

2P

3P

FG

FT

OR

DR

REB

AST

STL

TO

BLK

FO

PTS

EFF

19-20

Nanterre U21

FRA-U21

133

63

11

13

9-4

259

46/73

9/32

55/105

14/20

22

41

63

11

6

21

43

20

133

179

20-21

Nanterre

FRA-1

123

85

15

18

12-6

304

31/62

16/44

47/106

13/19

24

61

85

15

4

16

34

33

123

180

20-21

Pôle France

FRA-3

47

27

5

4

1-3

102

17/34

3/19

20/53

4/4

10

17

27

5

2

10

12

12

47

50

20-21

Nanterre U21

FRA-U21

67

43

7

5

2-3

128

25/49

2/20

27/69

11/15

10

33

43

7

9

14

16

7

67

82

21-22

LDLC ASVEL

FRA-1

151

82

12

16

12-4

295

49/81

13/50

62/131

14/20

17

65

82

12

14

29

29

40

151

184

22-23

Boulogne-Levallois

FRA-1

735

354

83

34

23-11

1092

208/371

47/171

255/542

178/215

67

287

354

83

24

90

103

69

735

885

 

Wembanyama's stats were even better in international play. In three games for the French national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He shot 53.3% from three-point range in those games.

Victor Wembanyama Biography

Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, France, on January 4, 2004. He began playing basketball at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of the French youth system. In 2019, he made his professional debut with Nanterre 92. His father, Félix Wembanyama was a track and field athlete of Congolese ethnicity who competed in the high jump, long jump, and triple leap. Wembanyama's mother, Elodie de Fautereau, has a basketball background and is currently youth basketball coach. He is fluent in French, English, and Spanish. He is a fan of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

 

Full Name

Victor Wembanyama

Date of Birth

4 January 2004

Place of Birth

Le Chesnay, France

Age

19

Father

Félix Wembanyama

Mother

Elodie de Fautereau

Nationality

French

Height

7′ 2″ (2.19 m)

Debut

 2022 (Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92), 2020 (Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball)

Position

Center

Marital Status

Single

Awards

· Pro A champion (2022)

· LNB All-Star Game MVP (2022)

· 2× LNB All-Star (2021, 2022)

· 2× Pro A Best Young Player (2021, 2022)

Victor Wembanyama Wingspan

The most talked thing about Wembanyama is his wingspan as he stands 7 feet 3 inches tall and has a wingspan of 8 feet. Wembanyama's wingspan is one of the most impressive measurements as it is only surpassed by Manute Bol, who had an 8.6 ft wingspan and Tacko Fall with a wingspan 8.2 ft.

FAQ

Who is Victor Wembanyama compared to?

Victor Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest NBA players of all time, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Who is getting Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama, widely regarded as the best prospect in his class and possibly the previous 20 years, will be available for selection by the Spurs after they won the NBA draft Lottery and gained the first pick in the 2023 draft.

Will Victor Wembanyama get drafted?

He is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Spurs have won the NBA draft lottery 2023.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next