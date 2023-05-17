Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan
Victor Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. The 19-year old is widely regarded as one of the top basketball prospects of the current generation. He is expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest NBA players of all time, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Wembanyama's size and athleticism make him a threat on both sides of the court. He's a strong re-bounder and shot blocker with the potential to be a terrific scorer. For his size, he is also an excellent passer and ball-handler. Wembanyama's performance in the 2021-22 season earned him a spot on the LNB Pro A All-Star team. He also won the LNB Pro A Best Young Player award. In 2021, Wembanyama was named to the French national team for the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
Victor Wembanyama Networth
As of May, 2023, Victor Wembanyama’s net-worth is estimated at 1.5 million dollars. His agents believe that before playing an NBA game, Wembanyama will sign a shoe contract worth $100 million.
Wembanyama's net worth is sure to continue to grow in the years to come. He is a generational talent with the potential to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
Victor Wembanyama Height
Victor Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 center and his height is one of his most impressive physical attributes. He stands taller than most NBA players, giving him a substantial edge on both ends of the basketball court.
Victor Wembanyama's height allows him to score over defenders and rebound over smaller players on offence. He is also a good passer for his size, and his long arms allow him to find open teammates. Wembanyama's height allows him to block shots and interfere with shots from the perimeter on defence. He can also get his hands on loose balls and is a good re-bounder.
Victor Wembanyama Stats
Wembanyama's stats are awesome for a player his age. He is still developing, but he has the potential to be a dominant force in the NBA. His stats from his 2022-23 season with Boulogne-Levallois are nothing short of impressive:
|
SEASON
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
PTS
|
REB
|
AST
|
GP
|
W-L
|
MIN
|
2P
|
3P
|
FG
|
FT
|
OR
|
DR
|
REB
|
AST
|
STL
|
TO
|
BLK
|
FO
|
PTS
|
EFF
|
133
|
63
|
11
|
13
|
9-4
|
259
|
46/73
|
9/32
|
55/105
|
14/20
|
22
|
41
|
63
|
11
|
6
|
21
|
43
|
20
|
133
|
179
|
123
|
85
|
15
|
18
|
12-6
|
304
|
31/62
|
16/44
|
47/106
|
13/19
|
24
|
61
|
85
|
15
|
4
|
16
|
34
|
33
|
123
|
180
|
47
|
27
|
5
|
4
|
1-3
|
102
|
17/34
|
3/19
|
20/53
|
4/4
|
10
|
17
|
27
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
12
|
12
|
47
|
50
|
67
|
43
|
7
|
5
|
2-3
|
128
|
25/49
|
2/20
|
27/69
|
11/15
|
10
|
33
|
43
|
7
|
9
|
14
|
16
|
7
|
67
|
82
|
151
|
82
|
12
|
16
|
12-4
|
295
|
49/81
|
13/50
|
62/131
|
14/20
|
17
|
65
|
82
|
12
|
14
|
29
|
29
|
40
|
151
|
184
|
735
|
354
|
83
|
34
|
23-11
|
1092
|
208/371
|
47/171
|
255/542
|
178/215
|
67
|
287
|
354
|
83
|
24
|
90
|
103
|
69
|
735
|
885
Wembanyama's stats were even better in international play. In three games for the French national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He shot 53.3% from three-point range in those games.
Victor Wembanyama Biography
Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, France, on January 4, 2004. He began playing basketball at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of the French youth system. In 2019, he made his professional debut with Nanterre 92. His father, Félix Wembanyama was a track and field athlete of Congolese ethnicity who competed in the high jump, long jump, and triple leap. Wembanyama's mother, Elodie de Fautereau, has a basketball background and is currently youth basketball coach. He is fluent in French, English, and Spanish. He is a fan of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
|
Full Name
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
Date of Birth
|
4 January 2004
|
Place of Birth
|
Le Chesnay, France
|
Age
|
19
|
Father
|
Félix Wembanyama
|
Mother
|
Elodie de Fautereau
|
Nationality
|
French
|
Height
|
7′ 2″ (2.19 m)
|
Debut
|
2022 (Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92), 2020 (Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball)
|
Position
|
Center
|
Marital Status
|
Single
|
Awards
|
· Pro A champion (2022)
· LNB All-Star Game MVP (2022)
· 2× LNB All-Star (2021, 2022)
· 2× Pro A Best Young Player (2021, 2022)
Victor Wembanyama Wingspan
The most talked thing about Wembanyama is his wingspan as he stands 7 feet 3 inches tall and has a wingspan of 8 feet. Wembanyama's wingspan is one of the most impressive measurements as it is only surpassed by Manute Bol, who had an 8.6 ft wingspan and Tacko Fall with a wingspan 8.2 ft.
Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind hooper!— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022
🦄 37 PTS, 4 REB, 5 BLK, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/jc3Jz6SLio