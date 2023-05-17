Victor Wembanyama: Net Worth, Height, Stats, Biography, Wingspan

Victor Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. The 19-year old is widely regarded as one of the top basketball prospects of the current generation. He is expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest NBA players of all time, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama's size and athleticism make him a threat on both sides of the court. He's a strong re-bounder and shot blocker with the potential to be a terrific scorer. For his size, he is also an excellent passer and ball-handler. Wembanyama's performance in the 2021-22 season earned him a spot on the LNB Pro A All-Star team. He also won the LNB Pro A Best Young Player award. In 2021, Wembanyama was named to the French national team for the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Victor Wembanyama Networth

As of May, 2023, Victor Wembanyama’s net-worth is estimated at 1.5 million dollars. His agents believe that before playing an NBA game, Wembanyama will sign a shoe contract worth $100 million.

Wembanyama's net worth is sure to continue to grow in the years to come. He is a generational talent with the potential to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Victor Wembanyama Height

Victor Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 center and his height is one of his most impressive physical attributes. He stands taller than most NBA players, giving him a substantial edge on both ends of the basketball court.

Victor Wembanyama's height allows him to score over defenders and rebound over smaller players on offence. He is also a good passer for his size, and his long arms allow him to find open teammates. Wembanyama's height allows him to block shots and interfere with shots from the perimeter on defence. He can also get his hands on loose balls and is a good re-bounder.

Victor Wembanyama Stats

Wembanyama's stats are awesome for a player his age. He is still developing, but he has the potential to be a dominant force in the NBA. His stats from his 2022-23 season with Boulogne-Levallois are nothing short of impressive:

SEASON TEAM LEAGUE PTS REB AST GP W-L MIN 2P 3P FG FT OR DR REB AST STL TO BLK FO PTS EFF 19-20 Nanterre U21 FRA-U21 133 63 11 13 9-4 259 46/73 9/32 55/105 14/20 22 41 63 11 6 21 43 20 133 179 20-21 Nanterre FRA-1 123 85 15 18 12-6 304 31/62 16/44 47/106 13/19 24 61 85 15 4 16 34 33 123 180 20-21 Pôle France FRA-3 47 27 5 4 1-3 102 17/34 3/19 20/53 4/4 10 17 27 5 2 10 12 12 47 50 20-21 Nanterre U21 FRA-U21 67 43 7 5 2-3 128 25/49 2/20 27/69 11/15 10 33 43 7 9 14 16 7 67 82 21-22 LDLC ASVEL FRA-1 151 82 12 16 12-4 295 49/81 13/50 62/131 14/20 17 65 82 12 14 29 29 40 151 184 22-23 Boulogne-Levallois FRA-1 735 354 83 34 23-11 1092 208/371 47/171 255/542 178/215 67 287 354 83 24 90 103 69 735 885

Wembanyama's stats were even better in international play. In three games for the French national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He shot 53.3% from three-point range in those games.

Victor Wembanyama Biography

Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, France, on January 4, 2004. He began playing basketball at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of the French youth system. In 2019, he made his professional debut with Nanterre 92. His father, Félix Wembanyama was a track and field athlete of Congolese ethnicity who competed in the high jump, long jump, and triple leap. Wembanyama's mother, Elodie de Fautereau, has a basketball background and is currently youth basketball coach. He is fluent in French, English, and Spanish. He is a fan of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Full Name Victor Wembanyama Date of Birth 4 January 2004 Place of Birth Le Chesnay, France Age 19 Father Félix Wembanyama Mother Elodie de Fautereau Nationality French Height 7′ 2″ (2.19 m) Debut 2022 (Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92), 2020 (Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball) Position Center Marital Status Single Awards · Pro A champion (2022) · LNB All-Star Game MVP (2022) · 2× LNB All-Star (2021, 2022) · 2× Pro A Best Young Player (2021, 2022)

Victor Wembanyama Wingspan

The most talked thing about Wembanyama is his wingspan as he stands 7 feet 3 inches tall and has a wingspan of 8 feet. Wembanyama's wingspan is one of the most impressive measurements as it is only surpassed by Manute Bol, who had an 8.6 ft wingspan and Tacko Fall with a wingspan 8.2 ft.