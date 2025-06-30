What Is The Longest Country Name In The World? Top 5 Countries with the Longest Names

Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu. It’s not just a combination of random alphabets; that’s the name of a hill in New Zealand. It holds the record for the longest place name in the world. It has 85 letters! Isn’t that fascinating? Now, if you think about countries, some nations have official names that are surprisingly long. For example, the full name of the UK is The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. That’s 56 characters including spaces. Another example is the Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati. These names are rarely used in everyday conversation, but they are the official titles. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 5 countries with the longest official names by letter count. We’ll explore what these names mean, why they’re so long, and how they reflect each country’s history, culture, and identity.

According to the World Population Review and WorldAtlas, here's the list of the countries with the longest names by letter count. Rank Country Name Character Count 1 The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 56 2 Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati 46 3 Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe 45 4 The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia 41 5 The Democratic People's Republic of Korea 41 6 Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia 40 6) Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia Source: Freepik Letter Count: 41

41 Continent: Africa

Africa Capital: Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa Population: 135.47 million

135.47 million Currency: Birr (ETB)

Birr (ETB) Official Languages: Amharic, Afar, Oromo, Somali, Tigrinya

The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia is a landlocked country located in the Horn of Africa. Its extensive name reflects its political structure and historical evolution. Ethiopia has many hidden gems, such as the Danakil Depression, the world's hottest place, and Lalibela, home to Ethiopia's mysterious rock-hewn churches known as New Jerusalem. The country has a long and proud history as an independent nation, avoiding colonial rule. The "Federal Democratic Republic" part of its name signifies its post-1991 political transformation into a multi-ethnic federation with a democratic governance system. 5) Democratic People's Republic Of Korea Source: iStock Letter Count: 32

Continent: Asia

Asia Capital: Pyongyang

Pyongyang Population: 26.5 million

26.5 million Currency: KPW (North Korean Won)

KPW (North Korean Won) Official Language: Korean (Munhwaŏ)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, often known as North Korea, is a country in East Asia that occupies the northern half of the Korean Peninsula. Its elaborate names reflect the self-proclaimed political ideology. The "Korea" is derived from the Goryeo Dynasty, which ruled the peninsula from 10 to 13. The "Democratic People's Public" section of the name claims to be a democratic state representing people's will. However, it is internationally recognised as a totalitarian dictatorship. 4) The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia' Source: Quora Letter Count: 41

41 Continent: Europe

Europe Capital: Skopje

Skopje Population: 1.83 million

1.83 million Currency: Macedonian Denar

Macedonian Denar Official Language: Macedonian, Albanian The country "The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia" earned its lengthy name due to a historical dispute with Greece. When it declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, it chose "Republic of Macedonia."

However, Greece has a northern region also named Macedonia and feared territorial claims. To avoid conflict and gain international recognition, especially within the United Nations, a provisional name was adopted: "The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia." This extended name served as a diplomatic compromise, indicating its past association with Yugoslavia while acknowledging the ongoing name controversy, making it one of the longest country names globally. In 2019, the country officially changed its name to "Republic of North Macedonia" to resolve the dispute. 3) Democratic Republic Of São Tomé And Príncipe Source: Britannica Letter Count: 40

40 Continent: Africa

Africa Capital: São Tomé

São Tomé Population: 240 thousand

240 thousand Currency: Dobra (STN)

Dobra (STN) Official Language: Portuguese

The Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe is an island nation located in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa. Its name reflects both its geography and political system. "São Tomé" (Saint Thomas) was named by Portuguese explorers who discovered the island on the feast day of Saint Thomas. "Príncipe" (Prince's Island) was named in honour of the Prince of Portugal, who received customs duties from the island's sugar production. The "Democratic Republic" prefix refers to its post-independence political structure, which was established in 1975 after liberation from Portuguese colonial rule. 2) Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati Source: Vectorportal.com Letter Count: 46

Continent: Europe

Europe Capital: London

London Population: 69.53 million

69.53 million Currency: Pound Sterling (GBP)

Pound Sterling (GBP) Official Language: English