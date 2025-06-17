Cyprus, officially known as the Republic of Cyprus or "Jewel of the Mediterranean", is an island nation located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Geographically, it's closer to Asia, but it's culturally and politically European. Cyprus is recognised as a high-income developed country which boasts a strong economy and a high standard of living. Additionally, it has been a member of the European Union since 2004. Its strategic location places it near several interesting neighbours. To its north lies Turkey, while Syria and Lebanon are to its east. Israel is to the southeast, Egypt to the south, and Greece (specifically the island of Crete) to the west. The island is the third largest in the Mediterranean, after Sicily and Sardinia. Let's uncover some of the amazing facts about this fascinating country.

Yes, Cyprus is a country. It is officially known as the Republic of Cyprus. It's an island nation located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and is a member of the European Union. History Cyprus's deep and rich history is a result of its strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea. It's been a vital arterial bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa, which has made it an attractive target for numerous powerful regional empires. Ancient Times: Humans have inhabited Cyprus for most of recorded history, with evidence of settlements beginning nearly 12,000 years ago. During the Bronze Age, the island became highly strategic due to its abundant copper deposits. As one fun titbit, the very word 'copper' derives from the Latin name for Cyprus. Between 1400 and 1100 BC, the Greek population, referred to as Mycenaeans and Achaeans, started to colonise the island.

They transported their culture and language with them, which became a major component of Cypriot identity. After that, the island was controlled by empires such as the Assyrians, Egyptians, and Persians. In 333 BC, Alexander the Great seized power, and, following his death, Cyprus passed under the control of the Egyptian Ptolemaic kingdom. The island changed hands to the Romans in 58 BC, at which time Christianity was brought to the island. Medieval Period: When the Roman Empire divided in the fourth century CE, Cyprus entered the Byzantine (Eastern Roman) Empire. This continued for several centuries, although the island did have to fend off invasion from Arab armies as well. In 1191, at the height of the Third Crusade, King Richard I of England captured Cyprus. He then sold it to the Knights Templar and eventually to a French noble family, the Lusignans, who formed the Kingdom of Cyprus.

During this time, the island developed into a major hub of commerce. Venice had acquired Cyprus outright in 1489, primarily to keep the island out of reach of the expanding Ottoman Empire. Ottoman and British Rule: The Ottoman Turks invaded Cyprus in 1571 and controlled the island until 1878. Both the Greek and Turkish communities flourished side by side on the island during this time. In 1878, Cyprus was placed under the administration of Great Britain, which continued to hold it even as the island remained nominally Ottoman for several more decades. Continuing border skirmishes between Britain and Ottoman forces in the region forced the British to quickly take the whole island of Cyprus in 1914. Cyprus became a Crown Colony in 1925. Independence and Division: After a bitter fight for independence, primarily waged by Greek Cypriots who sought unification with Greece (Enosis), Cyprus became independent of Britain on August 16, 1960.

To resolve the ethnic conflict, the new Republic of Cyprus was established with a power-sharing constitutional arrangement between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and Greece, Turkey and Britain were designated as “guarantor powers". Expansion of the modified block quote Yet this compromise proved unsustainable, and resentment between the two populations escalated. In 1974, a Greek-backed coup on the island sought to annex Cyprus to Greece. In reply, Turkey invaded the northern third of the island, resulting in its de facto division. Today, the southern part comprises the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus, while the northern part is home to the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Turkey. Mobile United Nations peacekeepers patrol a deteriorating “Green Line” dividing the two sides. Hope for reunification remains, though quite frail.

Other Key Details Capital: Nicosia

Population: 1.37 million

Official Languages: Greek and Turkish

Government: Unitary presidential republic

Currency: Euro

Continent: Europe

GDP: $38.736 billion

Total Area: 3,572 sq mi 10 Amazing Facts About Cyprus Here are 10 amazing facts about Cyprus: Cyprus is famously known as the birthplace of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty. Her mythical birthing place, Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite's Rock), is a popular tourist site near Paphos.

The name "Cyprus" is believed to be derived from the ancient Greek word for copper, "kypros". The island was a major source of copper in ancient times, which was crucial for making bronze.

Nicosia, the capital city of Cyprus, is the last divided capital in the world. A "Green Line" (UN Buffer Zone) separates the Greek Cypriot south from the Turkish Cypriot north.

The flag of the Republic of Cyprus is one of the few national flags in the world that features a map of the country itself. The copper-orange colour of the map symbolises its rich copper deposits, and the two olive branches beneath it represent peace between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

Despite its incredibly long and complex history dating back thousands of years, the modern Republic of Cyprus gained its independence from British rule relatively recently, in 1960.