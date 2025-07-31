Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Out for 2747 Posts, Apply Online at BRLPS brlps.in, Check Eligibility

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Out at brlps.in: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the official notification for 2747 vacancies under the Bihar Jeevika Bharti 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — brlps.in. The application process is currently underway and will remain open until 18 August 2025.
As per the official notification, a total of 2747 Bihar Jeevika Vacancies are to be filled for posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, and Block IT Executive. It is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs with a stable future and attractive salary packages.
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Notification Out
The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society has invited applications for 2747 Jeevika vacancies. Out of these, 2706 are fresh vacancies and 41 are backlog vacancies. Graduates aged between 18 and 37 years can submit their applications till 18 August. However, it is important to note that the qualification and age limit criteria vary depending on the specific post.
- Block Project Manager (ब्लॉक परियोजना प्रबंधक) – 73 vacancies
- Livelihood Specialist (आजीविका विशेषज्ञ) – 235 vacancies
- Community Coordinator (सामुदायिक समन्वयक) – 1177 vacancies
- Block IT Executive (ब्लॉक आईटी कार्यकारी) – 534 vacancies
- Area Coordinator (क्षेत्र समन्वयक) – 374 vacancies
- Accountant (District/Block Level) [लेखाकार (जिला/ब्लॉक स्तर)] – 167 vacancies
- Office Assistant (District/Block Level) [कार्यालय सहायक (जिला/ब्लॉक स्तर)] – 187 vacancies
Bihar Jeevika Bharti 2025 Overview
The selection process for Jeevika Bihar vacancies includes a Computer-Based Test, followed by a Typing Test (applicable only for the posts of Office Assistant and Block IT Executive), and Document Verification. The salary of selected candidates will range from Rs 15990 to Rs 36101 per month, depending on the position.
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
|
Post Name
|
Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant and Block IT Executive
|
Vacancy
|
2747
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
30th July to 18th August 2025
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Graduate/PG Degree (as per the post)
|
Age
|
18 to 37 years
|
Salary
|
Rs. 15,990 to Rs. 36,101 (varies post-wise)
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test
Typing Test (only for Office Assistant & Block IT Executive)
Document Verification
|
Official website
|
brlps.in
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025
BRLPS has released Bihar Jeevika Vacancies on July 31. As per the latest notification, the officials announced 2747 vacancies. These vacancies are released separately for each post and category. Refer to the table to know the post-wise Jeevika Bihar vacancies.
|
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 (Fresh)
|
Post Name
|
General
|
EWS
|
EBC
|
BC
|
WBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total Vacancies
|
Block Project Manager
|
28
|
07
|
12
|
09
|
01
|
11
|
—
|
68
|
Livelihood Specialist
|
78
|
20
|
37
|
23
|
10
|
64
|
03
|
235
|
Area Coordinator
|
155
|
38
|
68
|
31
|
15
|
64
|
03
|
374
|
Accountant (District/Block Level)
|
53
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
05
|
30
|
01
|
136
|
Office Assistant (District/Block Level)
|
73
|
18
|
28
|
21
|
09
|
31
|
02
|
182
|
Community Coordinator
|
508
|
118
|
211
|
121
|
19
|
188
|
12
|
1177
|
Block IT Executive
|
213
|
53
|
96
|
64
|
16
|
86
|
06
|
534
|
Total Vacancies
|
2706
Of total, 41 vacancies are backlog. You can check category-wise breakdown in the table below.
|
Jeevika Vacancy 2025 (Backlog)
|
Post Name
|
General
|
EWS
|
EBC
|
BC
|
WBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total Vacancies
|
Block Project Manager
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
01
|
—
|
02
|
02
|
06
|
Accountant (District/Block Level)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
02
|
07
|
20
|
02
|
31
|
Office Assistant (District/Block Level)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
02
|
02
|
01
|
05
|
Total Vacancies
|
41
Who is Eligible for Jeevika Bihar Vacancy
Fulfilling the eligibility criteria is of utmost importance to avoid disqualification. The minimum age to apply for Bihar Jeevika Bharti is 18 years, while the maximum age is 37 years. Age relaxation is permissible for reserved categories as per government norms.
Additionally, candidates must have completed their bachelor's degree from a recognized university. However, the educational qualification varies for each post. It is advised to download and read the official notification carefully before applying online.
Steps to Apply Online for BRLPS Vacancy 2025
- Visit the official website at brlps.in
- Go to careers tab and click on the link that reads, "Advertisement for BPIU Level Positions on BRLPS (Closing Date 2025-08-18 )”.
- Click on "Apply Now" and fill in the application form.
- Upload all the requisite documents.
- Review the application form and pay the application fee.
- Download the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Online Application for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation