Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Out for 2747 Posts, Apply Online at BRLPS brlps.in, Check Eligibility

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Out at brlps.in: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the official notification for 2747 vacancies under the Bihar Jeevika Bharti 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — brlps.in. The application process is currently underway and will remain open until 18 August 2025.

As per the official notification, a total of 2747 Bihar Jeevika Vacancies are to be filled for posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, and Block IT Executive. It is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs with a stable future and attractive salary packages.

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society has invited applications for 2747 Jeevika vacancies. Out of these, 2706 are fresh vacancies and 41 are backlog vacancies. Graduates aged between 18 and 37 years can submit their applications till 18 August. However, it is important to note that the qualification and age limit criteria vary depending on the specific post.