What is Elaichi Called in English?

Elaichi is a small but powerful spice known for its sweet aroma and strong taste. It is often used in Indian homes to flavour tea, sweets, rice, and curries. It comes from the seeds of a plant that belongs to the ginger family and is used both in cooking and in traditional medicine. Keep reading to know what elaichi is called in English. English Name of Elaichi Elaichi is known as cardamom in English. It is one of the oldest and most loved spices in the world. Cardamom is used in many global cuisines, from Indian dishes to Scandinavian pastries, due to its strong and pleasant smell. Origin of Elaichi Cardamom originally comes from the Western Ghats of southern India. It has been used for thousands of years in Indian, Egyptian, and Greek cultures. Over time, its popularity spread to other parts of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, making it a global spice today.

Largest Producer of Elaichi Guatemala is currently the largest producer of cardamom in the world. Although cardamom originated in India, Guatemala now grows and exports the most, especially to the Middle East. India is still one of the top producers and consumers of cardamom, especially the green variety. Types of Elaichi (Cardamom) There are mainly two types of elaichi: Green elaichi (green cardamom) is small and sweet-smelling. It is used in desserts, tea, and snacks. Black elaichi (black cardamom) is bigger and has a smoky flavour. It is used in spicy and savoury dishes like biryani and gravies. Popular Uses of Elaichi Elaichi is added to masala chai to enhance its aroma. It is also used in Indian sweets such as barfi, rasmalai, and gulab jamun. In savoury dishes, cardamom gives depth to curries and rice preparations. It’s even chewed directly to freshen breath or aid digestion.