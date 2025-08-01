Which State is the Largest Producer of Anjeer (Figs) in India?

Largest Anjeer Producer: Maharashtra is the largest producer of anjeer (figs) in India. The state’s climate and soil conditions are ideal for fig cultivation, especially in the Pune district, which accounts for the majority of the country’s production. Maharashtra is well known for growing the high-quality Poona fig variety, which is popular in both fresh and dried form. With traditional farming knowledge, growing consumer demand, and an increasing focus on sustainable practices, Maharashtra remains at the forefront of anjeer production in India. Which State is the Largest Producer of Anjeer in India? Among all Indian states, Maharashtra stands out as the top producer of anjeer. Fig cultivation is concentrated in and around Pune, where the crop is grown on approximately 900 hectares of land. The Poona fig, which is widely grown in this region, is highly valued for its sweet taste and soft texture. Favourable weather, combined with good market access and farming infrastructure, has helped Maharashtra dominate the anjeer market in India.

Why Maharashtra Is the Leader in Fig Production? Maharashtra’s dominance in fig production is due to a combination of ideal climatic conditions, fertile soil, and the popularity of the Poona fig variety. The dry and warm climate in Pune district allows for healthy fig growth with minimal risk of fruit rot. The region’s red and black soils are well-drained and perfectly suited to fig cultivation. Additionally, farmers in the state have adopted both traditional and modern techniques, including drip irrigation and organic farming methods, which have helped increase yields and improve fruit quality. Top Anjeer Producing States in India Besides Maharashtra, other Indian states involved in fig cultivation include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Gujarat has seen growth in fig farming, particularly in the arid regions of Saurashtra and Kutch. In Uttar Pradesh, fig cultivation is limited but found in areas like Lucknow and Saharanpur. Karnataka’s fig farming is concentrated in districts such as Bellary, Chitradurga, and Srirangapatna, with growing interest in organic production. Tamil Nadu also contributes to anjeer cultivation, especially in the Coimbatore region, with smaller farms focusing on quality rather than scale.